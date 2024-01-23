Noah Cyrus' New Look Is Far Departure From Her Free the Nipple Moment

Noah Cyrus returned to Paris Fashion Week one year after her free the nipple moment—this time in a see-through Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown. See her new look.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 23, 2024 9:31 PMTags
FashionNoah CyrusParis Fashion WeekCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Noah Cyrus Frees the Nipple in Risqué Look for Paris Fashion Week

When it comes to fashion, Noah Cyrus has a lot of skin in the game.

After all, the "July" singer dared to bare when she stepped out to Paris Fashion Week, rocking a see-through cape dress from Stéphane Rolland for the French designer's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show on Jan. 23.

The dark brown look featured with large 3D dots and an embellished silver collar, with Noah wearing a pair of beige briefs under the gown's sheer skirt. Allowing her statement-making ensemble to do the talking, the 24-year-old opted for a more natural makeup look—including minimal product on her bleached eyebrows—and kept her hair simple by tucking her long, black tresses behind her ears.

This was not the first time Noah turned heads in a Stéphane Rolland creation. Just a year ago, she freed the nipple in a plunging black gown at the label's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show. 

photos
The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments in 2023

Featuring a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts, the daring dress left little to the imagination as Noah took her place in the audience.

 

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Since then, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus has continued to embrace her love for unconventional fashion. In June, she joined her fiancé Pinkus in coordinating knitted balaclavas at Kenzo's runway show in the City of Lights, before taking the catwalk herself at the Marine Serre Menswear presentation.

"Thank you so much to marine serre and her entire team who is so loving and welcoming for this experience and opportunity," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself modeling a skin-tight bodysuit underneath a draped dress. "What an honor it is for me to have walked my first show for you.. this entire experience was so loving and positive and i'm forever grateful for everyone involved."

To see Noah—as well as more celebs—at this year's Paris Fashion Week, keep reading.

