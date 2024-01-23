Martin Luther King Jr.’s Son Dexter Scott King Dead at 62 After Cancer Battle

Watch : David Oyelowo on Becoming Martin Luther King Jr.

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is mourning the loss of another beloved member.

Dexter Scott King, the Civil Rights activist's youngest son and third child, died on Jan. 22 after a "valiant battle" with prostate cancer, according to an official statement from The King Center. He was 62.

"He transitioned peacefully in his sleep at home with me in Malibu," his wife of 11 years, Leah Weber, said in the statement. "He gave it everything and battled this terrible disease until the end. As with all challenges in his life, he faced this hurdle with bravery and might."

Dexter—who is brother to Martin Luther King III, 66, Bernice King, 60, and the late Yolanda King—was only seven years old when his father was assassinated but continued to carry on his legacy throughout his life. At the time of his death, he was the chairman of The King Center and President of the King Estate.

"I am praying for strength to get through this very difficult time," Berenice said of Dexter. "Words cannot express the heartbreak I feel from losing another sibling."

And Martin Luther also shared some parting thoughts.