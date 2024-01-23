Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Rare Family Video of 4 Kids Proves Life Is a Dance

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green just had a magical family outing.
After all, the pro dancer and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a glimpse into their life lately, including a recent visit to Disneyland with son Zane, 18 months, as well as Brian's three sons with Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7.
The couple posted a joint video to Instagram showing the blended family making their way around the magical place on earth, posing in front of the Disneyland Castle and laughing during the Star Wars ride, as well as other sweet moments of the group bowling.
"A few unshared recent moments," Sharna and Brian captioned the Jan. 22 post, before joking about their pup's quick cameo in the clip. "Finished with Daisy's salty af face, or baked af face depending on how you see it. Family, life and our hearts are full."
Brian and Sharna, who got engaged in September 2023 after nearly three years together, have previously shared how they're making their blended family work (Brian also shares Kassius, 21, with ex Vanessa Marcil). The actor acknowledged there's "no way of doing it right or wrong" while discussing coparenting relationship with ex-wife Megan on the Hollywood Raw podcast in 2020. He added, "There is no rulebook."
But when it came time for Brian to propose to Sharna, he wanted his children with Megan to be part of the experience.
"He's like, 'Hey, kids come here,'' Sharna shared on an episode of iHeartRadio's Oldish podcast last year. "And the kids come in with him and Noah is holding Zane and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box."
Brian then asked her, "Would you spend the rest of your life with us?"
Sharna has also shared how happy she is to finally share a last name with all of her children. "My bonus babies and Zane, they are my babies. I wouldn't have it any other way," she said on the podcast. "My last name will be Green...and it makes me so happy."
