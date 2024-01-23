Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green's Rare Family Video of 4 Kids Proves Life Is a Dance

Watch : Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Talk Engagement, Wedding, & More

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green just had a magical family outing.

After all, the pro dancer and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a glimpse into their life lately, including a recent visit to Disneyland with son Zane, 18 months, as well as Brian's three sons with Megan Fox: Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 9, and Journey River, 7.

The couple posted a joint video to Instagram showing the blended family making their way around the magical place on earth, posing in front of the Disneyland Castle and laughing during the Star Wars ride, as well as other sweet moments of the group bowling.

"A few unshared recent moments," Sharna and Brian captioned the Jan. 22 post, before joking about their pup's quick cameo in the clip. "Finished with Daisy's salty af face, or baked af face depending on how you see it. Family, life and our hearts are full."