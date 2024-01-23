Sharon Osbourne Shares She Attempted Suicide After Learning of Ozzy’s Past Affair

Watch : Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne

Content warning: this article features mentions of suicide.

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about a difficult period.

After learning of husband Ozzy Osbourne's 4-year-affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh back in 2016, the 71-year-old was so distraught she attempted suicide.

"He always had groupies and I was so used to that," she explained to journalist Jane Moore, per The Independent, in a recent on-stage interview in London. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work...it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don't know how many pills."

The TV personality—who shares children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, with the Black Sabbath member—continued, "I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."

A represent for Sharon confirmed the quotes to People, and E! News has reached out to Michelle Pugh as well as a rep for Ozzy for comment but has not heard back.