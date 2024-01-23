Sharon Osbourne Shares She Attempted Suicide After Learning of Ozzy’s Past Affair

Content warning: this article features mentions of suicide.
Sharon Osbourne is opening up about a difficult period.
After learning of husband Ozzy Osbourne's 4-year-affair with hairdresser Michelle Pugh back in 2016, the 71-year-old was so distraught she attempted suicide.
"He always had groupies and I was so used to that," she explained to journalist Jane Moore, per The Independent, in a recent on-stage interview in London. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work...it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took, I don't know how many pills."
The TV personality—who shares children Aimee, 40, Kelly, 39, and Jack, 38, with the Black Sabbath member—continued, "I just thought, 'My kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."
A represent for Sharon confirmed the quotes to People.
In 2016, the couple briefly split following the news of Ozzy's affair with Michelle, with the rockstar coming forward as a sex addict at the same time.
"He's been an outpatient for sex addiction for the last three months," Sharon said during an appearance on The Talk in August of that year. "And after the tour—he's starting his summer tour with Black Sabbath—after the tour he goes into in patient for three months. He's working at it. It's hard because it affects the whole family. And it's quite embarrassing to talk about."
For his part, Ozzy told British GQ in 2020, "I've done some pretty outrageous things in my life. I regret cheating on my wife. I don't do it anymore. I got my reality check and I'm lucky she didn't leave me. I'm not proud of that. I was pissed off with myself. But I broke her heart."
In the years since, though, she's managed to pick up the pieces.
"No relationship is easy," she told E! News in September, "and you have to work at it. You get your ugly times, your bad times and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through."
The key, she added, is accepting your partner for who they are. "They'll never be what you want them to be," Sharon noted. "There are good and there are bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it."