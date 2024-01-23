These Gym Bags Are So Stylish, You’ll Hit the Gym Just to Flaunt Them

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you're mastering Pilates poses, flowing through yoga sessions, conquering cycling, or just easing into the fitness world, a stylish gym bag is essential. Not only can a gym bag hold a change of clothing, your water bottle, a post-workout snack, and any toiletries you may need, but it will also help you look put together while doing it.

Cute exterior aside, the right gym bag is all about functionality and adaptability. Think of it as your fitness sidekick that can help take you from the office to the treadmill to the steam room, and back again. Something to note: size matters. Our shopping experts recommend opting for a lightweight, small-to-medium-sized bag that can fit neatly into your workspace and car without being too bulky.

Keep in mind that the best gym bags are also made with water-resistant materials and can handle sweat and unintentional spills like a real champion. Plus, you're definitely going to want to choose a gym bag with a few pockets. Pockets are the hidden treasures of gym bags. Compartments for your pre-workout, gym sneakers, makeup essentials, jewelry, and more keep everything organized, making your gym routine a breeze. And guess what? Some of these gym bags can even serve as a carry-on or weekend bag for the fitness girlies on the go.

