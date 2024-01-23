The Best Comfy & Chic Work Clothes To Upgrade Your Office Looks

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's been almost four years since lockdown happened and we were forced to work from home indefinitely (we can't believe it's been that long either). Since then, things have, for the most part, gone back to normal, and that includes going back to the office. While we love being able to see our coworkers in person, one thing we'll definitely miss about in-person work is that we won't be able to wear sweatpants every day. If you've gotten used to working in your pajamas, the idea of wearing actual work clothes might seem daunting, to say the least. But it's time to dispel the myth that work clothes can't be comfortable and chic at the same time, because there are actually tons of options out there for the girlies who want to look professional but still value comfort. That's why we rounded up a list of the best comfy yet chic workwear.
With picks from activewear brands like Lululemon and Athleta as well as classic staples from J. Crew and Old Navy, this list is packed with workwear that is comfortable enough to wear all day, no matter how long you have to sit at your desk. From soft sweaters and pleated pants to flowy dresses and button down tops, keep reading for a list of the best comfy and chic work clothes that will get you office-ready.
High Waisted Plicated Side Pocket Wide Leg Waffle Casual Pants
These wide leg pants have gone viral on TikTok for being shockingly comfortable. Available in 15 colors, they have a waffle texture, high-waisted silhouette, and plenty of stretch. They come in three inseam lengths and extended sizes.
Ribbed-Knit Mockneck Top
This mockneck top makes a great base layer and looks good on its own too. The ribbed knit material adds some texture and goes with literally everything. It comes in six colors and extended sizes.
City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
Leave it to Lululemon to create a pair of pants that are as comfortable as their leggings. They have a relaxed yet tailored fit made from a moisture-wicking cotton blend with four-way stretch. Choose from five colors.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer
Everyone needs a trusty blazer, and this one has a slightly relaxed fit that's anything but stuffy. It comes in 15 colors, including plaid and velvet options.
Brooklyn Mid Rise Ankle Pant
Athleta is known for their workout gear, but these pants with a tapered silhouette are just as comfy. Lightweight with a silky feel, these pants have stretchy side paneling perfect for commuting across town. Choose from five neutral shades.
The Perfect Pant Wide Leg
These classic wide leg trousers will never go out of style. This sculpting pair from Spanx has built-in shaping technology for a smooth fit. They come in three colors, three inseam lengths, and extended sizes.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan
This button up cardigan is the perfect piece for layering over a tank or beneath a trench coat. It's oh so soft, and comes in 27 colors as well as extended sizes.
High-Waisted Pixie Skinny Ankle Pants
If you're looking for a more tailored style, try these high-waisted skinny leg ankle pants, which are made from stretchy twill. Choose from 17 colors and patterns.
Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
Made from temperature-regulating merino wool, this gorgeous sweater has a notched, v-neck collar that instantly elevates any look. Choose from three shades.
The Blair Baby Tee by Maeve: Mock-Neck Edition
Another go to top? This short sleeve mockneck tee with a 1960s-inspired silhouette, of course. Choose from four colors.
Shell Sweater
Available in seven colors, you'll be tempted to wear this 100% cotton shell sweater every day. It also comes in extended sizes.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
These beloved pants are cute enough to wear outside the office. They have a high-waisted, relaxed fit with tailored pleating. They come in 21 colors, three inseam lengths, and extended sizes.
Loose Satin Shirt
This satin button down shirt is as soft and comfy as your pajamas. It has a relaxed fit and curved hi-low hem that looks great tucked or untucked. It comes in three colors and extended sizes.
ZESICA Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
For maximum comfort, go for this tiered midi dress. It boasts a stretchy smocked top and fluttery sleeves, plus it comes in 28 stunning colors. Not to mention, it's got pockets!
Button-Up Cotton Poplin Shirt in Signature Fit
Available in traditional striped and gingham patterns, this button down is made from cotton and has a hint of stretch for added comfort. Choose from nine patterns.
Linen-Blend Boyfriend Shirt for Women
No wardrobe is complete without a menswear-inspired button up, and this one with a boyfriend fit is made from breathable linen. It comes in three colors and is available in extended sizes.
GRACE KARIN High Waist Pleated Chiffon Skirt
This flowy chiffon skirt has an elastic waistband, so you know it's going to be comfy AF. Hitting just below the knee, this pleated skirt will make it look like you spent a lot of time getting ready. Choose from 34 shades.
Crew-Neck Sweater
This crewneck sweater is a staple, whether you throw over a collared shirt or tie over your shoulders. It comes in six colors and extended sizes.