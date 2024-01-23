Margot Robbie and Her Stylist Are Releasing a Barbie Book Ahead of the 2024 Oscars

Watch : Every Time Margot Robbie Channeled Barbie IRL

Margot Robbie's passion for fashion influenced her latest project.

Because although the Barbie actress stepped into the stylish shoes of the iconic doll for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated film, she's still playing the part off-screen.

In fact, Margot teamed up with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to bring all of her Barbie-inspired looks to a bookstore near you.

"This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot's wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023," Andrew captioned his Jan. 22 Instagram. "I could have never imagined just a few months later we'd be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams."

Andrew also praised the Babylon actress for being open to playing dress-up long after she left Barbie Land.

"Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner," the stylist wrote. "Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy."