Margot Robbie and Her Stylist Are Releasing a Barbie Book Ahead of the 2024 Oscars

A book inspired by Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour looks is on the horizon. Plus, it will feature a "treasure trove of rare materials from Mattel's archives," according to the publisher.

Margot Robbie's passion for fashion influenced her latest project.

Because although the Barbie actress stepped into the stylish shoes of the iconic doll for Greta Gerwig's Oscar-nominated film, she's still playing the part off-screen.

In fact, Margot teamed up with her stylist Andrew Mukamal to bring all of her Barbie-inspired looks to a bookstore near you.

"This book was an idea I had in my living room when I started dreaming about Margot's wardrobe for the Barbie press tour in March 2023," Andrew captioned his Jan. 22 Instagram. "I could have never imagined just a few months later we'd be in the studio shooting this project with the team of our dreams."

Andrew also praised the Babylon actress for being open to playing dress-up long after she left Barbie Land.

"Thank you Margot for bringing me on this wild ride and being the most incredible and trusting partner," the stylist wrote. "Every second of the process, every conversation, every fitting, and every quick outfit change was an absolute joy."

He continued, "None of this would have been possible without your unwavering faith and confidence in me and my vision for what I knew would be a project that would change my life."

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

As for what fans can expect to see in the coffee table book? The publisher, Rizzoli Publications, shared all the fabulous details.

"From red carpet moments to never-before-seen looks, Margot Robbie and stylist @AndrewMukamal curate the ultimate fashion homage to Barbie," the company revealed in a Jan. 22 Instagram post. "This unique book is a treasure trove of rare materials from Mattel's archives, with contributions from Margot, Andrew, and the world-famous designers they worked with."

While it's unknown which fashion moments made the final cut, Margot certainly looked like the iconic doll on the cover, wearing a pretty in pink Chanel tweed blazer and miniskirt with diamond adornments, a sequined bra top and blush-colored mule heels.

She even replicated Barbie's stance in the box, lying flat with her arms slightly curved, with an array of accessories placed on her side.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie: The World Tour will hit bookshelves March 8, just two days before Margot and her Barbie squad hit the Oscars 2024 red carpet.

Although the 33-year-old didn't snag a Best Actress nod (click here to see the full list nominees), she could still take home a golden statue. After all, the film earned a nomination for Best Picture, which means her role as a co-producer makes her eligible to go home a winner.

But before Margot turns heads at the star-studded ceremony on March 10, keep reading to relive every time she channeled Mattel's famous doll IRL.

