Give Them Cozy With Lala Kent’s Affordable Winter Fashion Picks

We included these products chosen by Lala Kent because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Lala is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If cold winter weather is cramping your style, here's your encouragement to stop sacrificing fashion for function. Just because you're bundling up it doesn't mean you can't look cute at the same time. If you want to be cozy, cute, and under budget, Lala Kent has you covered. The Vanderpump Rules star shared her affordable fashion picks during a recent Amazon Live session.
Accessorize with a cute beanie that has a removable pom. Bundle up with an endlessly comfortable sherpa jacket that you'll want in every color. And, of course, it is always a good idea to stock up on loungewear. Lala found these top-rated yoga pants with pockets that you're going to adore.
If you're Vanderpumped to shop, Lala came through with some fashion inspo.
TL;DR: Lala Kent's Most Popular Amazon Finds
- The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets- 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops- 36,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit- 33,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Prettygarden Zip up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Jacket- 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom- 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Wearme Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses- 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews
- Chesky 14K Gold Plated Snake Chain Necklace- 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Lala Kent's Amazon Fashion Finds
MaxNova Knit Beanie Hat with Smile Face
"This is an adorable beanie that I'm obsessed with. I hate to do my hair. I just like to throw on my cozies and just look cool. I paired it with this oversized puffer vest."
Lala's pick comes in 16 colors and has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Daacee Oversized Puffer Vest
"I'm obsessed with the puffer vest. I like the oversized [fit]."
This vest comes in 9 colors.
Prettygarden Reversible Vest
"I love that this is long. It's real long. You've got the cozy sherpa material. It's soft. It's so comfortable. So cozy. You can throw it on with your workout gear and stuff. You can really wear it with anything. It is oversized."
Lala's vest comes in 16 colorways.
Prettygarden Oversized Sweater
"Here's another yummy material. I love the thick cuff on the sleeve. I can wear this if I want to get cozy before bed. I can throw this on and I look chic. I can wear it out to dinner or lunch. I love things I can wear a million and one ways."
You can get this sweater in 8 colorways.
Qinsen Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
"I love a good jumper more than anything. It's the easiest thing in the world to throw on. Put a blazer over it. You can literally pair it with any of the things that I have. Throw it on with a vest or jacket. It's just easy. You've got the flare leg, the square neck. Chic, cute."
Lala's recommendation comes in 7 colors.
Daily Ritual Padded Belted Puffer Jacket
"This is my cream puffer that I'm in love with. It's long, yummy, cozy, and all the things that I'm into right now. Not only is it so cute and cool, but it's comfortable. I can make this a total Rihanna vibe."
This jacket comes in 7 colors.
Toleny 2 Piece Lounge Set
"I love a two-piece set. They are very cozy with a wide leg. Nice and yummy. I love the color of this. It looks so rich. The top is like a mini turtleneck. I can wear this with some Nikes or a cute little heel or booties. It's so cute. I love the little slits at the side."
You can get this set in 19 colors.
Lcxshye Winter Ear Muffs
"Aren't they cute? I have them in black too. I like the white because I feel like they're very snow bunny."
Lala's pick comes in 9 colors and has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Mangopop Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
"Oh my god, I'm obsessed. I think this is a must to throw in a bag. This shade of green looks absolutely fantastic on everybody. This comes in other colors as well. I'm obsessed with the bodysuit. It's not uncomfortable, you guys know how bodysuits can get. It has a little snap at the bottom, which makes it easier when you have to use the restroom."
Lala's pick comes in 36 colors and it has 33,900+ 5-star Amazon review.
Dream Pairs Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties
"These have a thicker heel, not super super high. You can wear these with anything and they're gonna be comfortable. They have a little zipper on the inside. I feel like these go with my snow bunny vibe."
These come in 14 colors and have 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zmpsiisa High Waisted Cargo Pants
"The black cargo pants have ties on the bottom. Classic. You can tie them up, cinch them. Classic pockets."
You can get these in 14 colorways.
Sojos Vintage Oversized Square Sunglasses
"These are fantastic sunglasses. They look black, but they're actually a very, very, very dark green. They're sick. I love these sunglasses."
Lala's pick comes in 11 colors. They have 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Trendy Queen Oversized Crewneck Sweatshirt
"Here's a grey oversized crewneck. You guys know I love a crewneck. I like the little details on this that make it different. I'm obsessed with a thick cuff. Love it. I love the little details at the side. It's cute and easy. You can get cozy with it or throw on cute gold chains."
Lala's sweatshirt comes in 16 colorways.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Post Huggie Earrings
"These are little, gold, huggie earrings."
These earrings come in gold, rose gold, and silver.
Chesky 14K Gold Plated Snake Chain Necklace
"These are very simple gold necklaces. You can layer these or wear them separately. Obsessed."
These sets come in gold, rose gold, and silver. They have 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Long Sleeve Crewneck Sweatsuit with Jogger Pants
"I love this color. It just looks expensive. You guys, it's thick and yummy. The sweatshirt is a basic crew neck. The sweatpants are a classic look, no drawstring. These have deep pockets."
Lala's set comes in 15 colors.
Vepose Women's Fashion Sneakers
"I love these. Zero logo. Basic. So cute. I love with all the sets that I got."
Lala's sneakers come in 9 colors. Shoppers gave these shoes 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umeepar Smile Face Baseball Cap
"This fabulous hat does have the little smiley. I feel like this would be cute with all of the looks I got."
Lala's hat comes in 24 colors.
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets
"These have a thick band, which is my most favorite. I'm gonna need a bit of a thicker band for the moment as I prepare to get ready for my summer bod. Don't even talk to me about a yoga pant if I don't have pockets. I cannot have yoga pants without pockets. These are a must-have with a skinny fit down to the ankle. You can definitely work out in these."
Lala's pants come in sizes ranging from XS to 3X. There are 40 colorways. Shoppers gave these pants 47,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
ReachMe Womens Sherpa Jacket
"This white sherpa is basically like a blanket with sleeves and a hood. If you don't get this, you're messing up. It's the coziest thing in the world."
Lala's pick comes in 22 colors. It has 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BTFBM Sherpa Pullover
Here's another sherpa style from Lala's Amazon picks. It comes in 21 colorways with 3,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umeepar Winter Faux Fur Bucket Hat
"I love a fluffy hat. You can also cinch it to make it tighter."
Lala's hat comes in 54 colors and it has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Qinsen Flare Jumpsuit
"This is similar to my black jumper. You've got the wide legs. It's more of a tank with a square neck. Super cute."
There are 13 colorways.
Prettygarden Zip up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Jacket
"This is cozy, yummy. It's the kind of material that I love. I just want to cuddle up and sleep in it."
It comes in 27 colors with sizes ranging from small to 3X. Shoppers gave this style 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furtalk Winter Knitted Beanie Hat With Faux Fur Pom
"This is a cute beanie with a pom. If you're not into the pom, take it off. Easy. Cute."
Lala's beanie has a removable pom and it comes in 23 colors. It has 15,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Automet Faux Shearing Fur Leather Jacket
"Obsessed. It's like a biker jacket, but more comfortable. I love this look."
You can also get this jacket in brown.
Wearme Pro Reflective Lens Round Trendy Sunglasses
"Mom told me she didn't think I could pull them off, but I think she's full of it. If you feel cute in them, wear them."
You can get these in 7 colors. Lala's pick has 14,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
"These are cute, Hailey Bieber chunky, small hoops."
They come in gold, silver, and rose gold. These hoops have 36,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.