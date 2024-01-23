J.Crew’s Extra 60% off Sale Features Elevated Staples & Statement Pieces, Starting at $9

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Every season I take a look at my closet and assess. There are some things I only wore once, some things that no longer fit, some things that I hope come back into fashion, and overall, I probably wear only 25% of what's in there. So I've started clearing it out and only buying new items that bring me joy. And the store that brings me that joyous feeling is always J.Crew (and J.Crew Factory, of course). I can't hide my enthusiasm for J.Crew's elevated staples and statement pieces that I keep on repeat through every closet refresh. And if you want to feel that feeling, too, you're in luck. Right now J.Crew is cutting 50% off their sales styles with code SHOPNOW, and J.Crew Factory is offering an extra 60% off (use code QUICK60), along with their already reduced items. Use the codes at checkout and don't worry, I've already done the math for all the items below.
There are so many cozy styles to keep you looking good through winter – like a thick cable-knit sweater from $118 down to $49 and a super soft crewneck sweater from $89 down to $24. And if you're going from day to night, there are crystal drop earrings for $9 (originally $44) and a $89 glittery top for $20. Your closet will appreciate the glow up and you'll appreciate your new styles.
So keep on scrolling, keep on clicking, and don't wait, these deals aren't going to last long. Now, get shopping.
Sheer button-up with camisole in dot print
Featuring a removable camisole and a sheer dot print button up, this top is cute, versatile, and can go from work to happy hour. Just remember to use code SHOPNOW for 50% off.
Wide button-collar pullover sweatshirt
Soft and chic, this pullover sweatshirt can be casual or dressed up with the right jewelry. It has a unique neckline with buttons for an elevated look at the price tag can't be beat. Grab it in four other colors.
Relaxed V-neck pullover sweater
Get this bright red $118 sweater for just $49. It adds a pop of color to any outfit and makes a warm addition to any winter wardrobe. Also, it's the perfect hue for Valentine's Day.
Schoolboy sweater blazer
With the feel of a sweater and the look of a blazer, this soft and comfy blazer is a steal at $69. It's also stretchy and comes in pink and black.
Crewneck sweater in extra-soft yarn
Use code QUICK60 at checkout to get this $89 sweater for just $24. It comes in a ton of colors and goes with everything. Layer it with a t-shirt or button up, reviewers rave that it's soft (and not itchy).
Fair Isle half-zip sweater in brushed yarn
This Fair Isle sweater features a trendy half-zip and cropped design, and may just become your new favorite thing. The color is rich, the feel is soft, and it goes perfect with high waisted jeans and boots. Use code SHOPNOW to get it for $57.
Classic-fit washed cotton poplin shirt
Everyone needs a classic white button up shirt in their closet, and this one is ideal at $37. It goes with jeans, chinos, skirts...just about everything. One reviewer reported, "Super soft and fabric is great for long distance plane travel - won't look wrinkled and is comfortable."
Gold shimmer clip-dot top
Add some shine to your wardrobe with this glittery top. The sleeves are sheer, the sparkly dots add some bling, and you'll be party-ready whenever you put it on. Use code QUICK60 to snag get it for just $20.
Blazer-jacket in chino
If you can't wait to start layering in the spring, this lightweight jacket is for you. With elegant gold buttons, a relaxed fit, and pockets that are just big enough for a phone or wallet, it pairs just right with a sweater or turtleneck. Remember to use code SHOPNOW at checkout.
Gwyneth slip skirt in gold lamé
Make a statement in this gold lame skirt. It's soft, flowy, and just so elegant. This fan noted, "I couldn't believe how perfect this gold skirt is. The gold has a black undertone rather than a bright yellow tone, just like all the gold that I've been seeing with the high-end fashion designers."
Metal-bead stretch bracelets set
If you've been following the mob wife aesthetic, these thick gold bracelets are the perfect addition to the look. They're stretchy to easily slip onto your wrists and since you get two in the set, you can wear one on each side.
Vintage slim-straight corduroy pant
High rise fit and stretchy corduroy make these pants a winter must-have. They're available in nine colors, and classic, petite, and tall sizing, and look great with a sweater and loafers.
Crystal drop earrings
Chic and elegant, these crystal drop earrings add a touch of bling to your look. But, get them quick, this $9 price tag is a limited time deal. They're also available in deep emerald.
Slim wide-leg jean in black
With a high rise fit and a slim, wide leg, these black pants are both trendy and versatile. Reviewers rave that they come with lots of compliments. You'll rave about the $66 price tag.
Cotton mini shirtdress
This cute cotton mini dress can be worn in the cold weather with some boots and a chunky cardigan or in the spring with some ballet flats. You can belt it or keep it unbelted and it'll look great for work, dinner, and everything in between.
Cotton-blend cropped V-neck cardigan sweater
Available in five colors, this cardigan is ideal for layering or wearing solo. It features a trendy cropped fit and a thick style that you'll want to wear everyday. Use code SHOPNOW before it's too late.
Cable-knit crewneck sweater
Get this $118 crewneck sweater for just $49. It's available in bright and neutral colors, and goes with just about everything. The material is warm, without being too warm, and is perfect for cooler temps.
Straight-leg essential pant in faux leather
Faux leather pants? Yes, please. These pants feature front pleats, a straight leg, and a style that's trendy and classic at the same time. Best of all, they're machine washable.
