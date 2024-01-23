Dakota Johnson Clarifies Her Viral 14-Hour Sleep Schedule

Watch : How Chris Martin "Lifted" Dakota Johnson Out of Depression

Dakota Johnson is setting her alarm—and the record straight.

After making headlines for seeming to reveal she needs to get 14 hours every night, the Madame Web star shared her reaction to the sleepy discourse while giving insight into her actual nighttime routine.

"I didn't even say that," Dakota explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 22. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. I don't demand it."

Laughing, the 34-year-old added, "I'm not a monster. I have a job!"

While she doesn't need 14 hours of sleep, she doesn't see why her preference is a big deal. In fact, she had some words for those critical of her sleeping hot take.

"Why is sleep bad?" Dakota asked. "Leave me alone! I'm just asleep. I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping!"

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum made headlines last month for her lengthy sleep times while reflecting on how important a great night's sleep is for her.