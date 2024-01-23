Dakota Johnson Clarifies Her Viral 14-Hour Sleep Schedule

Dakota Johnson is setting her alarm—and the record straight.
After making headlines for seeming to reveal she needs to get 14 hours every night, the Madame Web star shared her reaction to the sleepy discourse while giving insight into her actual nighttime routine.
"I didn't even say that," Dakota explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 22. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. I don't demand it."
Laughing, the 34-year-old added, "I'm not a monster. I have a job!"
While she doesn't need 14 hours of sleep, she doesn't see why her preference is a big deal. In fact, she had some words for those critical of her sleeping hot take.
"Why is sleep bad?" Dakota asked. "Leave me alone! I'm just asleep. I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping!"
The Fifty Shades of Grey alum made headlines last month for her lengthy sleep times while reflecting on how important a great night's sleep is for her.
"I'm not functional if I get less than 10," Dakota told WSJ. Magazine in the now-viral interview published Dec. 11. "I can easily go 14 hours."
As she put it, "Sleep is my number one priority in life."
And that love of sleep is just one part of a wellness routine that Dakota credits with helping her mental health.
"I meditate every day, twice a day," she revealed. "I do transcendental meditation. I've been really into breathwork recently and that's been helping me a lot with anxiety."
And one of her favorite practices?
"I will get in a bathtub at any moment," Dakota said, "any time of the day. If in the middle of the day, I'm like, 'Oh God, what is this world?' I'll get in the bathtub. I find water really grounding."
