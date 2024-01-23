Amy Robach Says Her and T.J. Holmes' Careers Were "Taken" From Them Amid Romance

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes aren't holding back when it comes to how they feel about their GMA3 exits.
One year the former co-anchors parted ways with ABC News amid controversy over their romance, Amy reflected on how she feels a lot more stress about rebuilding her career than any public opinions over her relationship with T.J.
"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," she said on the Jan. 23 episode of their podcast Amy and T.J. "I know that I know you well enough, and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt. And love sometimes is a choice when it's hard. It's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you. So I don't feel pressure from the public to be with you. I would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you and I chose you."
"But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," she continued through tears, "and I really wanna be able to do what I love and I wanna be able to do it with you. So that's more the pressure I feel."
In January 2023, more than a month after they were taken off-air amid news of their romance, it was confirmed that Amy and T.J. would be leaving GMA3. At the time, a spokesperson for ABC News told E! News "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on."
And one year after they were removed from the show, Amy and T.J. broke their silence.
"I guess the best way to sum us up, Amy and T.J.," he said on the premiere episode of their podcast, released Dec. 5, "is that we are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other and that is bottom line."
E! News has reached out to GMA3 for comment on Amy and T.J.'s most recent podcast episode but has yet to hear back.
