Amy Robach Says Her and T.J. Holmes' Careers Were "Taken" From Them Amid Romance

Watch : Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Reveal NSFW Details About Their Sex Life

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes aren't holding back when it comes to how they feel about their GMA3 exits.

One year the former co-anchors parted ways with ABC News amid controversy over their romance, Amy reflected on how she feels a lot more stress about rebuilding her career than any public opinions over her relationship with T.J.

"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," she said on the Jan. 23 episode of their podcast Amy and T.J. "I know that I know you well enough, and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt. And love sometimes is a choice when it's hard. It's not just a feeling. Lust is a feeling but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you. So I don't feel pressure from the public to be with you. I would be devastated just personally because I want to be with you and I chose you."

"But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," she continued through tears, "and I really wanna be able to do what I love and I wanna be able to do it with you. So that's more the pressure I feel."