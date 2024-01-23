Tristan Thompson Suspended for 25 Games After Violating NBA Anti-Drug Program

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Confronts Tristan About Cheating

The NBA has officially benched Tristan Thompson.

On Jan. 23, the league announced that the Cleveland Cavaliers player has been suspended without pay for 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by "testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033," both of which can be used as performance enhancers and are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Tristan's suspension officially begins on Jan. 24 with his team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 32-year-old has yet to publicly comment on this setback. E! News has reached out to his rep for comment as well as the Cavaliers but has not yet heard back.

Tristan, who shares kids True Thompson, 5, and Tatum Thompson, 18 months, with ex Khloe Kardashian, rejoined his former NBA team in September on a one-year contract, the league previously reported.

The center was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011 and remained with the team for nine years until his 2020 departure for the Boston Celtics. Since that time, Tristan—who is also dad to sons Prince, 7, and Theo, 2—played for the Sacramento Kings, the Indiana Pacers, the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers before returning to the Cavs.