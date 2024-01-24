Score This $628 Michael Kors Crossbody for Just $99 and More Jaw-Dropping Finds Up to 84% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of the best parts of January is the opportunity to evaluate & refresh our closets — as the ever-fabulous Sharpay Evans once said, "It's out with the old and in with the new." In the spirit of the new year and the endless plot possiblities that lie ahead of us, this is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe and think about the vibe you're trying to emulate. Are you confidently stepping into your girl boss era? Manifesting meeting the love of your life? Pirouetting your way into the latest fashion trends, from graceful balletcore all the way to cool silver jewelry? Whatever your 2024 aesthetic is, the one accessory that can bring your entire look together is a chic bag.
Of course, a bag isn't just for looks; it has to be durable & functional, too. From having enough room to hold all your essentials or compact enough to take with you anywhere without getting in the way, it can be difficult to find a high-quality bag without breaking the bank. Well, not today! As it so happens, Michael Kors is having a huge sale on 1,500+ styles, and yes, we looked through it all to find the best deals just for you. From Michael Kors Outlet hidden gems like a $498 shoulder bag & card case set for $79 to a $498 signature backpack for $99, you absolutely don't want to miss these incredible deals. Plus, for a limited time, you can score an extra 20% off on select sale styles using promo code 20MORE.
You need to hurry, though, because this sale won't last forever, and these must-have items are already flying into digital shopping carts left and right. So, get your head in the game, and let's go!
Serena Small Quilted Crossbody Bag
If you're in your "It Girl" era, this quilted crossbody bag is the perfect addition to your wardrobe, whether you're dressing up for a night out or running errands in a casual-chic OOTD. It features a polished lock, chain-link strap, and a compact silhouette that opens up with more than enough room for your daily essentials. The best part? Right now, you can grab this chic crossbody for 84% off.
Trisha Large Logo Shoulder Bag
From daily commutes to weekend getaways & extended vacays, this stylish shoulder bag has enough storage space for all your necessities. It's designed with the brand's heritage-chic logo print canvas, and it's finished off with plenty of pockets for easy organization, including a hidden zip pocket that's great for stashing your wallet or keys.
Wool Blend Belted Coat
Baby, it may be cold outside, but you'll be staying nice & warm in style with this elegant wool blend belted coat. It's styled with an asymmetric zip front and a belt that ties around your waist for an ultra-flattering silhouette. This coat is also available in navy and black (both of which are on sale at the same price).
Jet Set Medium Metallic Shoulder Bag and Card Case Gift Set
Make sure you have your essentials on hand before jetting off to your next adventure with this metallic shoulder bag & card case duo. The shoulder bag is the perfect size for storing your phone and wallet; style it together with the matching card case or use them separately depending on your needs.
Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag
Crafted from luxe Saffiano leather & featuring a sleek, compact silhouette, this Jet Set crossbody bag is available in four chic colors (dusk, black, navy, white). The bag features a detachable crossbody strap, exterior & interior pockets, and a polished chain-link zipper pull for the ultimate blend of style & function.
Mercer Medium Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Available in seven gorgeous colors, this classic leather crossbody bag is a year-round, versatile wardrobe staple for any fashionista. It's crafted from pebbled leather in a structured silhouette that opens to a neatly organized interior,and it can be carried using the top handles or the detachable shoulder strap.
Medium Saffiano Leather Chain Card Case
If you want to carry just your essentials and nothing more, this card case is equally stylish and practical. Made from Saffiano leather, it features a convenient ID slot, front slip pocket, and zipped compartment that will make sure your stuff is organized & secure. The chain-link wristlet strap adds the perfect touch of elegance to the design, which is available in seven colors.
Corey Logo Combat Boot
Elevated, bold, edgy, chic. These combat boots have it all. Crafted from the brand's signature-print canvas with a smooth tirm and set on gripped rubber soles, the boots are finished with a rubber logo detailing at the top, rubber toe caps for protection, lace-up fastening, and a heel height of 1.5 inches.
Jet Set Travel Small Signature Logo Clutch Crossbody Bag
Sleek and versatile, this envelope-shaped clutch is made from the brand's signature logo-print canvas with a metallic trim detail for a tasteful pop of color. It also comes in red and gold, both of which make for great statement pieces that draw attention to (but don't distract from or overwhelm) your outfit. Plus, this bag is just perfect for Valentine's Day!
Jaycee Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack
From the pebbled leather material to the godl gilded accents, this chic backpack is sure to be your new hands-free fave. It features a zip pocket for convenient access, plenty of interior room (& more pockets) for storing your laptop, notebooks, etc.
Small Saffiano Leather Envelope Crossbody Bag
If you're always on the go, this compact crossbody bag will make sure you have all your essentials on hand without getting in the way. Crafted from durable Saffiano leather & also available in sleek black, the bag includes multiple card slots and is sized to seccurely hold a smartphone. You can also convert it into a clutch by tucking away the chain-trim strap.
Saffiano Leather Smartphone Crossbody Bag
If you like traveling light but also tend to lose track of your phone, cards, & ID, this smartphone crossbody bag is a fashion gamechanger. Available in four different colors, the crossbody iis made from Saffiano leather and includes a detachable lanyard for maximum convenience.
Maddy Two-Tone Logo Trainer
Sporty yet sophisticated, the Maddy trainer features a classic silhouette and two-tone panels of signature-print canvas that's topped off with high-shine metallic accents. Pair it with your fave pair of leggings, jeans, or a dress for casual-chic look.
Ribbed Stretch Knit Tank Dress
For an instantly pulled-together look requiring minimum effort, slip on this tank dress (also available in chocolate). The allover ribbing knit hugs and stretches with your body for a flattering, comfy silhouette. Pair it with your fave necklace & hoops, sunnies, and sneakers for a "model off-duty" look.
Signature Logo Passport Case and Luggage Tag Gift Set
Keep your belongings safe without compromising on style with this passport case & luggage tag set. Available in four different colorways, the passport case with plenty of pockets for your ID and credt cards and faetures a signature-print cavnas finish that matches the luggage tag.
Olympia Extreme Logo Jacquard and Leather Trainer
The Olympia Extreme trainer is the definition of sporty-chic. Styled with a mix of modern textures like leather and logo jacquard, this pair of white sneakers adds a bold, fresh touch to just about any look.
Hudson Pebbled Leather Bifold Wallet
Sleek and compact, this leather bifold wallet in river blue is designed to fit neatly in your back pocket, travel bag, or briefcase. It includes an accompanying card case that fits seamlessly inside, ensuring that your most frequently used ccards are stored securely in one place. (P.S., if you're currently searching for the perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life, this is it!)
Textured Knit V-Neck Cardigan
Cozy up in this long cardigan that's crafted from a plush, textured wool blend fabric. It's styled with front patch pockets and a pearlescent button fastening for easy wearing — lounging has never looked so chic.
Clara Leather Sandal
The perfect way to bring together a date night dress or going out 'fit? Strappy sandals! Available in cream and black, this sleek pair of heels is crafted from supple leather that's comfortable, timeless, and glamorous all in one.
Merino Wool Blend Sweater
If you're building a capsule wardrobe or just looking for high-quality pieces of clothing to invest in for years to come, this wool blend sweater is a must-have. It comes in three elevated colors, and it's punctuated by logo-embossed cuffs that add a touch of understated elegance to your look.
