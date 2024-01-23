Ali Krieger Details Feeling "Broken" After Ashlyn Harris Breakup

Watch : Ali Krieger Channels Beyoncé Amid Ashlyn Harris Split

Ali Krieger is ready to step onto the field for this next stage of her life.

Last year, the US Women's National Team star experienced two major life events—retirement from her soccer career, and the dissolution of her 4-year-marriage to fellow player Ashlyn Harris, with whom she shares daughter Sloane, 2, and son Ocean, 17 months.

And while the latter brought her down to her lowest, the 39-year-old is looking towards the future with optimism.

"I'm actually in a healthy space," Ali told SELF in an interview published Jan. 23. "I'm still processing everything in real time. Obviously, I met the most broken version of myself this year, but now—the strongest. I feel like I can get through anything, and I am so ready for this next phase."

As she explained, "I feel like the universe has sent me a gift, and I'm ready to take it."

That said, Ali won't be sprinting into any new romantic relationships any time soon—instead, she's putting herself in center position.