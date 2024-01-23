Jennifer Lopez's Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Most Drastic Hair Change Yet

Jennifer Lopez's new makeover will leave your jaw on the floor.
The multihyphenate made the most drastic hair change in years after she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.
For the presentation during Paris Fashion Week, J.Lo opted for a "wet" hairstyle, in which her hair looked damped as it was slicked-down in a middle part and flipped-out at the ends. She tucked her tresses behind her ears with the exception of two face-framing bangs that dangled in front of her cheeks.
And in true Jennifer fashion, she also made a statement with her outfit.
In fact, the Hustlers actress donned a ruffly white coat "made of 7,000 real rose petals," she revealed on Instagram, noting they were "kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar."
She paired the custom floral piece with a white ribbed turtleneck that featured sculptural adornments, black skintight pants and matching heels with a gold keyhole embellishment.
As for the finishing touches? The JLO Beauty founder accessorized with a black handbag that had golden facial feature adornments. Plus, she wore literal eye-shaped sunglasses with built-in eyebrows.
Although the "Let's Get Loud" singer has never been afraid to take fashion risks, she's recently pushed the limits even further.
Just last month, Jennifer wowed at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event on Dec. 5, wearing a futuristic look that consisted of a metallic silver breastplate top.
The armor-like piece featured sculpted shoulder sleeves and an extremely cropped bodice that showcased her underboob. She kept the focus on her top, pairing it with a simple, black floor-length skirt.
As for what has inspired this change? Jennifer said she's in a new era of living authentically.
"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in November. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today."
Of course, the This Is Me...Now star isn't the only celebrity to make a dramatic hair transformation. Keep reading to see who has switched up their signature style in recent months.