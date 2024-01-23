Jennifer Lopez's Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Most Drastic Hair Change Yet

Jennifer Lopez debuted a dramatic bob haircut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22. She also wore a coat made of 7,000 real rose petals!

Jennifer Lopez's new makeover will leave your jaw on the floor.

The multihyphenate made the most drastic hair change in years after she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

For the presentation during Paris Fashion Week, J.Lo opted for a "wet" hairstyle, in which her hair looked damped as it was slicked-down in a middle part and flipped-out at the ends. She tucked her tresses behind her ears with the exception of two face-framing bangs that dangled in front of her cheeks.

And in true Jennifer fashion, she also made a statement with her outfit.

In fact, the Hustlers actress donned a ruffly white coat "made of 7,000 real rose petals," she revealed on Instagram, noting they were "kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar."

She paired the custom floral piece with a white ribbed turtleneck that featured sculptural adornments, black skintight pants and matching heels with a gold keyhole embellishment.

As for the finishing touches? The JLO Beauty founder accessorized with a black handbag that had golden facial feature adornments. Plus, she wore literal eye-shaped sunglasses with built-in eyebrows.

Although the "Let's Get Loud" singer has never been afraid to take fashion risks, she's recently pushed the limits even further.

Just last month, Jennifer wowed at Elle's 2023 Women in Hollywood event on Dec. 5, wearing a futuristic look that consisted of a metallic silver breastplate top.

The armor-like piece featured sculpted shoulder sleeves and an extremely cropped bodice that showcased her underboob. She kept the focus on her top, pairing it with a simple, black floor-length skirt.

As for what has inspired this change? Jennifer said she's in a new era of living authentically.

"I'm finally at the point in my life where I love every part of myself unapologetically," she told Vogue in November. "Every part of me, my body, my voice, my choices, even like my mistakes. All of it made me who I am and got me to where I am today." 

Of course, the This Is Me...Now star isn't the only celebrity to make a dramatic hair transformation. Keep reading to see who has switched up their signature style in recent months.

Jennifer Lopez

The "On the Floor" singer made a dramatic hair change, as she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner traded in her dark locks for a pink 'do in January 2024.

Julianne Hough

In January 2024, the Dancing With the Stars personality shared a video of herself cutting her own hair. "Out with the old energy," she wrote, "and in with the new."

Kate Beckinsale

The Underworld actress took the plunge and went full blonde, while also debuting a short bob haircut.

Riley Keough

The Daisy Jones & The Six actress debuted jet-black hair on Nov. 2.

Rihanna

While enjoying a dinner date with friends on Nov. 9, Rihanna debuted honey blonde hair. After years of rocking black tresses, the superstar decided to switch up her style for something brighter.

Eva Longoria

The Flamin' Hot director recently showcased her dramatic transformation, debuting a choppy, layered bob on Nov. 9.

Alix Earle

The TikToker debuted a fresh haircut, revealing a long bob.

Miley Cyrus

After rocking platinum blonde tresses for years, Miley officially returned to her brunette roots to model Gucci's new collection.

Kate Middleton

The royal recently showed off her new curtain bangs during a public appearance on Sept. 27.

Megan Fox

The actress recently debuted a bright red hair color and equally bold blunt bob haircut.

Cara Delevingne

The supermodel debuted a punk-rock hairstyle at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week on Sept. 14

Brittany Snow

The Pitch Perfect star made a drastic hair change, going from dark brunette tresses to a bright blonde look.

Hayden Panettiere

The Scream actress debuted a bubblegum pink style in August 2023.

Brooklyn Beckham

The son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham got his head shaved by Selena Gomez's little sister, Gracie Teefey, in August 2023.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

The Can't Hardly Wait actress showed off her drastic hair change, debuting dark red hair and a blunt bob haircut.

Jennifer Lopez

The Second Act star unveiled bright blonde highlights in a new selfie.

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians star showed off her new bob hairstyle in a recent SKIMS video campaign.

Keke Palmer

The Hustlers star debuted a voluminous long bob and curtain bangs on Aug. 12.

Zendaya

Rachel Green, is that you? The Euphoria star appeared to take inspiration from Jennifer Aniston's Friends character with this layered look.

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star debuted a platinum blond dye job in August 2023.

Brian Austin Green

The '90s heartthrob debuted a newly shaved head, sharing on Instagram that "it's for work."

Doja Cat

The "Say So" singer showed off her dramatic hair transformation on Instagram, debuting bright purple hair and a spooky spider design on the back of her head.

Chloë Grace Moretz

The Kick-Ass actress debuted a fresh bob haircut, which she hasn't rocked in quite some time.

Katy Perry

The American Idol judge revived her signature style of 2008 and revealed baby bangs in a June 20 Instagram.

Kim Kardashian

In July 2023, the SKIMS founder debuted a short bob, bringing to mind what has become her sister Kourtney Kardashian's signature style in recent years.

Nina Dobrev

The Vampire Diaries actress debuted fringe bangs for the Los Angeles premiere of her new film Out-Laws in June.

Madonna

The "Vogue" singer debuted an edgy shag haircut on June 11.

JoJo Siwa

The Dance Moms alum proved you can be blonde and brunette at the same time with her recent hair change.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical alum has entered her French girl era, after showing off her new curtain bangs.

