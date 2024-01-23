Jennifer Lopez's Chin-Grazing Bob Is Her Most Drastic Hair Change Yet

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Her New Song ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Jennifer Lopez's new makeover will leave your jaw on the floor.

The multihyphenate made the most drastic hair change in years after she debuted a chin-grazing bob cut at Schiaparelli's haute couture spring/summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

For the presentation during Paris Fashion Week, J.Lo opted for a "wet" hairstyle, in which her hair looked damped as it was slicked-down in a middle part and flipped-out at the ends. She tucked her tresses behind her ears with the exception of two face-framing bangs that dangled in front of her cheeks.

And in true Jennifer fashion, she also made a statement with her outfit.

In fact, the Hustlers actress donned a ruffly white coat "made of 7,000 real rose petals," she revealed on Instagram, noting they were "kept fresh and alive by sugar water, also known as hummingbird nectar."

She paired the custom floral piece with a white ribbed turtleneck that featured sculptural adornments, black skintight pants and matching heels with a gold keyhole embellishment.