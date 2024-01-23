The Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2024 That Are Fool-Proof and Easy to Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you have long hair or short hair, using curling irons can sometimes be the bane of our existence. Even if you've mastered braiding, straightening your hair with a flat iron, or achieving a smooth(ish) blowout in less than 10 minutes (thanks, Shark!), for some reason, it's always curling that gets us. I mean, having to figure out which way to maneuver your hand without getting burned feels near impossible, or even obsessing over which direction you should curl each strand is another task that always seems to go wrong for us. Not to mention figuring out how much heat you should set it at, or how to turn your wrist correctly for the perfect end flick everyone wants… yeah, we're right there with you. It's HARD. But someone listened to our prayers because lucky for us, rotating curling irons have recently sprung into popularity. And we have to say, it was definitely love at first use.
Not only do these hot hair tools make curling hair a million times easier (and better), they're also fool-proof, so you can actually enjoy the calming experience of getting ready. And while they may look exactly the same as a regular curling iron or wand, the major difference is how the barrel rotates separately so they do most of the work for you. Some even have barrels that switch directions at the press of a button, or timer features to help create perfectly even curls every time. So, if you're ready to find your hot hair tool soulmate, keep scrolling for our top rotating curling irons that made our lives and hair easier.
Shark FlexStyle™ Hair Blow Dryer & Multi-Styler
This E! editor-approved hair tool makes curling hair a breeze. The Shark Flexstyle set comes with two 1.25" barrel attachments, each meant for curling in different directions by using airflow to easily wrap hair around the barrel and heat to style. Trust us, it's like magic and you'll immediately look like you've stepped right out of the salon.
CHI Spin N Curl
Meant for long-haired girlies, this CHI Spin N Curl has a nifty beeping feature that lets you know once each curl has been heated properly. So, now you never have to worry about accidentally burning off a piece of your hair (ahem, been there done that!). It also works both vertically and horizontally, making it extremely easy to use in any way.
T3 CurlWrap Automatic Rotating Curling Iron
While the T3 CurlWrap may be pricey, this splurge-worthy tool has a whopping nine different heat levels, two timer settings, and two rotation speeds making it easy to adjust it to what works best for your hair type.
Conair Curl Secret Automatic Curling Iron
Tested by our very own E! editors, this Conair Curl Secret curling iron is extremely easy to use and always provides the same perfect curl with every strand. We tested it both on short and long hair, both resulting in bouncy and luscious curls once brushed out. All you have to do is place a small section of hair on top of the barrel, and let the iron in the middle do all the work for you. What more could you want?
TYMO Rotating Curling Iron
This TYMO curling iron was primarily made for long hair, as you can tell by its shorter clamp that leaves plenty of space for more hair to be styled. It also features five heat settings, a timer, and buttons to change the direction of the rotating barrel.
GLAMGLIDER Rotating Curling Iron
While most rotating curling irons are known to be automatic, this Glamglider one is a little different. Meaning, it's more of a manual hair tool but with a barrel that rotates 360°, still making the curling process a lot easier than a standard tool. Keep in mind you'll still need to use both hands to maneuver it correctly, but due to its rotating barrel, you'll be able to wrap your hair around it quickly.
Bestauty Automatic Curling Iron
If you're looking to experiment with different styles and techniques of curling hair, look no further than the Bestauty curling iron. It comes with three barrels that are meant to be used with its automatic function, and one 0.75" barrel with a full-sized clamp in case you prefer to go back to the manual route.
The Farrah Automatic Hair Curling Iron Wand
Designed for those with longer locks, The Farrah blends the traditional curling iron with a covered barrel design sporting carousel spokes for hair placement and completely ditching the clamp. But just a heads up, it's a tad trickier to use since you have to mind where you put your strands based on the curl direction you desire.
Beachwaver S1 Rotating Curling Iron
Ideal for all hair types, the Beachwaver S1 curling iron has a maximum temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit and has a precise rotating barrel that doesn't tug when letting go of each strand. We also love that it heats up in only one minute, in case you find yourself in a rush.
Conair Unbound Cordless Auto Curler
For the busy bees who are always on the move, the Conair Unbound cordless auto-curler is a game-changer. This petite, lightweight, and portable device outshines others, offering the freedom to curl your hair from anywhere—just charge it up with the included cord, and you've got a full hour of hassle-free styling.
Looking for more editor-approved products? Check out this beloved under eye balm we can't get enough of.