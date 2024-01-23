The Best Rotating Curling Irons of 2024 That Are Fool-Proof and Easy to Use

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you have long hair or short hair, using curling irons can sometimes be the bane of our existence. Even if you've mastered braiding, straightening your hair with a flat iron, or achieving a smooth(ish) blowout in less than 10 minutes (thanks, Shark!), for some reason, it's always curling that gets us. I mean, having to figure out which way to maneuver your hand without getting burned feels near impossible, or even obsessing over which direction you should curl each strand is another task that always seems to go wrong for us. Not to mention figuring out how much heat you should set it at, or how to turn your wrist correctly for the perfect end flick everyone wants… yeah, we're right there with you. It's HARD. But someone listened to our prayers because lucky for us, rotating curling irons have recently sprung into popularity. And we have to say, it was definitely love at first use.

Not only do these hot hair tools make curling hair a million times easier (and better), they're also fool-proof, so you can actually enjoy the calming experience of getting ready. And while they may look exactly the same as a regular curling iron or wand, the major difference is how the barrel rotates separately so they do most of the work for you. Some even have barrels that switch directions at the press of a button, or timer features to help create perfectly even curls every time. So, if you're ready to find your hot hair tool soulmate, keep scrolling for our top rotating curling irons that made our lives and hair easier.