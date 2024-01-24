RHOSLC Reveals Unseen Jen Shah Footage and the Truth About Heather Gay's Black Eye

Bravo fans are finally getting a crystal-clear view of the events that led to Heather Gay's infamous black eye.
During part three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion, Heather described in detail for the first time how former costar Jen Shah left her injured after a night of partying the previous season.
"Honestly, it was a lot of drinking and the next morning I woke up with a black eye," the Bad Mormon author confessed during the Jan. 23 episode. "I knew I had gotten it from Jen. I didn't know how, but I knew I had gotten it from Jen. She was the first person I texted. She came in the room. She said, 'Did I give that to you?' and I said, 'Don't worry, I'll cover.'"
Heather then went on to explain why she lied about the source of the bruise for years before finally coming clean during the Jan. 2 season four finale.
"I was scared of her I think," she admitted of Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering. "I had been covering for her for three years, I wasn't going to stop at the black eye. I was that in and I was too scared to say anything. I was terrified to say it, I was still scared to say it at reunion."
In a shocking reveal, host Andy Cohen then proceeded to introduce never-before-seen footage from the morning after the accident.
"Security footage from Heather's room was reviewed immediately," a caption on the screen read. "The audio was unintelligible. At the time, Jen and Heather both said they were discussing a different topic. Heather now claims this footage shows them discussing the black eye."
As the clip played, Heather recounted her discussion with Jen, reiterating what she previously alleged about Jen saying, "'I did that to you? I can't believe I did that to you,'" to which she replied, "'Don't worry about it, I got you.'"
Following the revelation, Heather gave a heartfelt apology to Andy, her costars and everyone else she lied to over the last few years.
"I'm sorry to you, I'm sorry to you guys, I'm sorry to the network, I'm sorry to the audience," the 49-year-old shared. "I didn't know how to navigate it myself. I knew that it was becoming bigger and more than I could handle. It was a horrible situation."
Heather added that Jen even encouraged her to keep the events of the night a secret. "We talked about it a lot," she concluded. "She said, 'Unless they can show us the footage, deny.'"
As for Jen's side of the story, the former reality star actually spoke out from prison earlier this month to deny Heather's claims.
"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," Jen wrote on Instagram Jan. 2. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."
Binge The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City any time on Peacock. And keep reading to relive the most explosive reunion moments in Real Housewives history.
