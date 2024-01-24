RHOSLC Reveals Unseen Jen Shah Footage and the Truth About Heather Gay's Black Eye

Watch : ‘RHOSLC’: Meredith Marks Reacts to Heather Gay’s Black Eye Confession!

Bravo fans are finally getting a crystal-clear view of the events that led to Heather Gay's infamous black eye.

During part three of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's season four reunion, Heather described in detail for the first time how former costar Jen Shah left her injured after a night of partying the previous season.

"Honestly, it was a lot of drinking and the next morning I woke up with a black eye," the Bad Mormon author confessed during the Jan. 23 episode. "I knew I had gotten it from Jen. I didn't know how, but I knew I had gotten it from Jen. She was the first person I texted. She came in the room. She said, 'Did I give that to you?' and I said, 'Don't worry, I'll cover.'"

Heather then went on to explain why she lied about the source of the bruise for years before finally coming clean during the Jan. 2 season four finale.