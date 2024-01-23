NFL Reporter Doug Kyed Shares Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter After Leukemia Battle

Watch : Michael Bublé Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Rocked My World'

Doug Kyed is mourning a heartbreaking loss.

The Boston Herald's NFL reporter shared that his and wife Jen Cosby-Kyed's daughter Hallie passed away from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) on Jan. 21. She was only 2 years old.

"We're completely lost and heartbroken without Hallie," he captioned a series of images shared to Instagram on Jan. 22, which also featured photos of their 6-year-old daughter, Olivia. "Our lives will never be the same. Hallie was a special kid, and she made a positive impact on so many people she met. We were lucky to be her parents, and Olivia was fortunate to have the best baby sister."

Hallie was first diagnosed with AML—a type of blood and bone marrow cancer—in April 2023. Doug wrote in his post that Hallie had recently relapsed after having received a bone marrow transplant, and that her chemotherapy treatments after the procedure had stopped being effective.

He added, "Doctors at Boston Children's Hospital did everything they could to help Hallie, and she beat AML every day for over nine months straight."