Selena Gomez Shares Body Positive Message With Swimsuit Photos

Selena Gomez wouldn't want to be anybody else.
In fact, the "Single Soon" singer is embracing the skin she's in, sharing a heartfelt message on body positivity while reflecting on an old photo.
"Today I realized I'll never look like this again," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 22, alongside an old bikini shot of herself, before adding with a more recent snap: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am—sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."
And this isn't the first time the 31-year-old has shared insight into her journey of self-acceptance, as she previously spoke candidly about no longer having a "teenager's body," but having a figure that was "attainable."
"None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed," the "Rare" singer told Fast Company of a recent shoot she'd had for a fashion magazine. "Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman's body not to change?"
Over the years, she's also been open about her battle with Lupus and how medication she's taken has caused her weight to fluctuate. And amid online discourse over her looks, The Only Murders in the Building star was not afraid to set the record straight.
"We have days where maybe we feel like s--t but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself and my medications are important and I believe they are what helps me," she said in a TikTok Live last February. "So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."
Selena is certainly an inspiration for loving oneself