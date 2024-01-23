Selena Gomez Shares Body Positive Message With Swimsuit Photos

Watch : Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite For ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Sequel

Selena Gomez wouldn't want to be anybody else.

In fact, the "Single Soon" singer is embracing the skin she's in, sharing a heartfelt message on body positivity while reflecting on an old photo.

"Today I realized I'll never look like this again," Selena wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 22, alongside an old bikini shot of herself, before adding with a more recent snap: "I'm not perfect but I am proud to be who I am—sometimes I forget it's ok to be me."

And this isn't the first time the 31-year-old has shared insight into her journey of self-acceptance, as she previously spoke candidly about no longer having a "teenager's body," but having a figure that was "attainable."

"None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed," the "Rare" singer told Fast Company of a recent shoot she'd had for a fashion magazine. "Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman's body not to change?"