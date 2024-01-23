Common Shares His Perspective on Marriage After Confirming Jennifer Hudson Romance

After confirming his relationship with Jennifer Hudson, Common revealed his outlook on marriage.

Common never knew a love like this.

Not long after confirming his relationship with Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy winner revealed if he's ready to walk down the aisle.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," Common explained on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jan. 22. "I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

And the 51-year-old, who has never been married, has chosen to let his faith navigate him in those decisions.

"For me, everything is divine," he said. "I work from that discernment that God speaks—when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she's feeling that, then why not?"

Jennifer Hudson and Common Confirm Their Romance in the Most Heartwarming Way

And it seems like Jennifer might be the one. After all, Common couldn't help but gush over her during the Jan. 22 episode of her eponymous talk show. 

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor admitted. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

In fact, Common—who coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27 age, with ex Kim Jones—noted that he's in a great place in his personal life.

"For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," he explained. "I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in July 2022, were seen holding hands in November following a jazz performance in New York City. And days later, the EGOT winner—who shares son David, 14, with ex David Otunga—confirmed her relationship status without naming Common.

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," she said on CBS' This Morning, adding that her relationship status is "more sophisticated than boo'ed up" at the moment.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

