Common Shares His Perspective on Marriage After Confirming Jennifer Hudson Romance

Common never knew a love like this.
Not long after confirming his relationship with Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy winner revealed if he's ready to walk down the aisle.
"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," Common explained on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jan. 22. "I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."
And the 51-year-old, who has never been married, has chosen to let his faith navigate him in those decisions.
"For me, everything is divine," he said. "I work from that discernment that God speaks—when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she's feeling that, then why not?"
And it seems like Jennifer might be the one. After all, Common couldn't help but gush over her during the Jan. 22 episode of her eponymous talk show.
"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor admitted. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."
In fact, Common—who coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27 age, with ex Kim Jones—noted that he's in a great place in his personal life.
"For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," he explained. "I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."
The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in July 2022, were seen holding hands in November following a jazz performance in New York City. And days later, the EGOT winner—who shares son David, 14, with ex David Otunga—confirmed her relationship status without naming Common.
"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," she said on CBS' This Morning, adding that her relationship status is "more sophisticated than boo'ed up" at the moment.
