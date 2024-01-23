Common Shares His Perspective on Marriage After Confirming Jennifer Hudson Romance

Watch : Jennifer Hudson & Common CONFIRM Their Romance in the Most Heartwarming Way

Common never knew a love like this.

Not long after confirming his relationship with Jennifer Hudson, the Grammy winner revealed if he's ready to walk down the aisle.

"I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type," Common explained on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Jan. 22. "I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is."

And the 51-year-old, who has never been married, has chosen to let his faith navigate him in those decisions.

"For me, everything is divine," he said. "I work from that discernment that God speaks—when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit, so when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person and if she's feeling that, then why not?"