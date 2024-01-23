I Have Hundreds of Lip Liners, Here Are My Top Picks Starting at $1— MAC, NYX, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you adore your go-to lipstick, but you just wish it could be a little better, the problem may not be your lipstick. It's most likely a lack of lip liner (or an unreliable lip liner). Lip liner is the key to making sure my lipstick stays in place through eating, drinking, talking, and kissing. Lip liner prevents lipstick from feathering and smearing outside of my lips. Lip liner is a great way to get a more defined, plumped up pout without any injections or aftercare. I even wear lip liner on its own sometimes when the pigment is just that good.

I originally planned to use this article as a public plea begging Kim Kardashian to bring back her iconic lip liners. Thankfully, SKKN by Kim is launching lip liners on January 26, 2024 (stay tuned because I'm hoping to review the new products). Nevertheless, I have been a lip liner devotee since 2012 and I've tried so many products that delivered zero pigment, broke apart every time I sharpened the tip, and just got on my nerves. Throughout my many years of makeup application, I have come up with my definitive list of go-to lip liners so you don't have to make the same shopping mistakes I did in the past.