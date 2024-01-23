24 Things From Goop's $113,012 Valentine's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here – Goop has revealed their 2024 Valentine's Day gift guide. And as always, it's a sight to behold. From these $250 14K gold-plated handcuffs to this $2,695 laser kit and a $14,800 bejeweled bracelet, this gift guide is just Gwyneth Paltrow being, well Gwyneth Paltrow. However, after sifting through all the outrageously priced goodies on Goop's gift guide, we found quite a few things on this list that we as shopping editors would actually purchase (and that won't leave you for broke).
For example, you can buy this dewy liquid blush from 'It Girl' brand Saie or this lip reviving treatment from Ilia. And it wouldn't be a Goop gift guide without including some of their own products, like this body scrub and oil duo, which is $20. If you are looking to splurge just a little bit, you can opt for this $62 candle that smells like a coastal beachside town or this red light therapy facial wand for $169. So, if you're going to buy anything from this year's list, which adds up to a total of $113,012.40 (yes, we did the math), let it be from our round up of surprisingly affordable finds. Keep scrolling to read about which products from Goop's 2024 Valentine's Day gift guide that we'd actually buy.
Too Faced Naturally Better Than Sex Mascara
This clean version of Too Faced's fan-favorite Better Than Sex mascara is made with lengthening bamboo fibers and nourishing goji berry, leaving lashes conditioned, voluminous, and never flaky.
Goop Beauty Colorblur Glow Balm
This cheek and lip balm leaves a sheer wash of color that instantly brightens your face. It doubles as skincare since it's infused with vitamin E, sea buckthorn oil, fatty acids, and safflower oil for a moisturizing effect.
Enchanted Island Body Glow Wash
This creamy body cleanser will leave your skin silky smooth and smelling of coconut and guava. It's made with nourishing rainforest-derived ingredients and will instantly make every shower feel more luxurious.
Legendary Serum Lipstick
This lip product is a cross between a tinted balm, a lip stain, and a serum. It's hydrating and lightweight, leaving behind a long lasting sheen of color that nourishes your lips.
SAIE Dew Blush
For rosy cheeks, use this easy-to-blend liquid blush that leaves behind a dewy finish and a flushed glow. Choose from eight shades.
SAIE Glow Sculpt
This multi-purpose cream product can be used as a blush, highlighter, or even eyeshadow, delivering a soft wash of color with a shimmery effect.
ILIA Lip Wrap Reviving Treatment
Combat cracked, dry lips with this lip treatment, which is infused with hyaluronic acid and shea butter to help repair the skin's moisture barrier. It has a subtle scent of lavender and chamomile and leaves behind a glossy sheen.
NÉCESSAIRE The Sex Gel
Since it is Valentine's Day after all, it's only right that we include this water-based lubricant. It's pH-balanced and free of fragrance, silicones, parabens, and phthalates.
TOWER 28 BEAUTY MakeWaves Lengthening and Volumizing Mascara
This vegan mascara lengthens and volumizes lashes thanks to its unique curved wand that captures every lash. Choose from black or brown.
COU COU INTIMATES The Bodysuit
You'll wear this trendy pointelle bodysuit everywhere. Made from 100% cotton, this bodysuit boasts a square neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a subtle lace trim with a bow detail.
GOOP BEAUTY The Feel Fantastic Naked Kit
Now's your chance to try some of Goop's body care products since you can get $20 off this duo. It includes an exfoliating body polish and a luxuriously moisturizing body oil that smells of smells of ginger, violet, and cedar.
ROZ ROOT Lift Spray
Looking for volume? Apply this root lifting spray to damp hair before going in with a blow dryer and you'll be amazed by the voluminous results. Not to mention, this product also helps prevent frizz.
DAME PRODUCTS Massage Oil Candle
Not only does this candle smell of delicious sandalwood, but it also doubles as a hydrating massage oil. Just let it burn for about 20 minutes, extinguish, and pour it onto your skin.
SOLAWAVE Radiant Renewal Red Light Skincare Wand
This facial wand delivers red-light therapy and vibrational currents to depuff skin, diminish dark spots and texture, and improve the look of wrinkles.
CROWN AFFAIR The Signature Scent
This hair perfume not only makes your locks smell divine (like bergamot, yuzu, and lemongrass to be exact), it also helps combat dryness and increase shine.
MANTA Manta Hairbrush
This palm-sized brush gently detangles hair without causing breakage thanks to its flexible bristles.
KATE MCLEOD Heart Shaped Body Stone
These heart-shaped lotion bars are a real treat! They not only smell good but leave skin moisturized and nourished since they're infused with antioxidants and fatty acids. Plus, they make great V-Day gifts. Choose from three scents.
GOOP X PRIMA Sex Gem Bath Soak for Sensual Pleasure & Awakening
Infused with natural aphrodisiacs like cedar, goji, hemp seed, cinnamon, and ginger, this bath bomb will not only calm and boost your mood, it will also hydrate your skin.
RMS BEAUTY SuperNatural Radiance Serum SPF 30
This sunscreen serum delivers SPF protection while blurring and hydrating skin. Choose from three shades.
THE OUTSET Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream
This fragrance-free cream from Scarlett Johansen's skincare line revives skin over night, delivering moisture and anti-aging benefits thanks to its blend of sunflower oil, niacinamide, antioxidants, and primrose oil.
ALPYN BEAUTY Super Peptide & Ghostberry Barrier Repair Cream
This rich moisturizer utilizes a mix of peptides, ceramides, and ghostberry and Tasmanian pepper, to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and combat redness.
MONIKA BLUNDER Kissen Lush Lipstick Crayon
These easy-to-apply chunky lip crayons have a highly-pigmented velvety smooth feel that leaves a hydrating, buttery sheen on your lips. Choose from nine shades.