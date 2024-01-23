24 Things From Goop's $113,012 Valentine's Day Gift Guide We'd Actually Buy

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The moment we've all been waiting for is finally here – Goop has revealed their 2024 Valentine's Day gift guide. And as always, it's a sight to behold. From these $250 14K gold-plated handcuffs to this $2,695 laser kit and a $14,800 bejeweled bracelet, this gift guide is just Gwyneth Paltrow being, well Gwyneth Paltrow. However, after sifting through all the outrageously priced goodies on Goop's gift guide, we found quite a few things on this list that we as shopping editors would actually purchase (and that won't leave you for broke).

For example, you can buy this dewy liquid blush from 'It Girl' brand Saie or this lip reviving treatment from Ilia. And it wouldn't be a Goop gift guide without including some of their own products, like this body scrub and oil duo, which is $20. If you are looking to splurge just a little bit, you can opt for this $62 candle that smells like a coastal beachside town or this red light therapy facial wand for $169. So, if you're going to buy anything from this year's list, which adds up to a total of $113,012.40 (yes, we did the math), let it be from our round up of surprisingly affordable finds. Keep scrolling to read about which products from Goop's 2024 Valentine's Day gift guide that we'd actually buy.