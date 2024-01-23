Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

About six months after Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara filed for divorce, the Modern Family star shared details on what led to their breakup.

By Elyse Dupre Jan 23, 2024 1:18 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesSofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Why Sofía Vergara Was “Surprised” by Reaction to Joe Manganiello Split

Sofía Vergara is sharing more insight into her split from Joe Manganiello.

About six months after the Magic Mike actor, 47, and the Modern Family star, 51, filed for divorce, she set the record straight on what led to their breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she recently told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore." 

And Sofía—who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—noted she's ready for a different chapter. 

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she continued. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."

photos
2023 Celebrity Breakups

Joe and Sofía filed for divorce in July 2023 after seven and a half years of marriage, with the breakup making headlines.

"That's part of being a celebrity," she said on an episode of CBS Sunday Morning earlier this month. "I knew it was going to happen. You can't hide those things."

What the Griselda actress didn't know, however, was exactly how those headlines would read. 

"It wasn't bad," Sofía continued. "I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought they were going to invent more things. You know how they usually [do], and I was surprised. They kind of just said what it was, and that was it. I've been moving on."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

And she isn't the only one. Last month, Joe and actress Caitlin O'Connor made their red carpet debut as a couple.

To look back at his and Sofía's relationship before their split, keep reading.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

Instagram
Spotted!

The power couple was first confirmed to be dating in July 2014.

