Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara is sharing more insight into her split from Joe Manganiello.

About six months after the Magic Mike actor, 47, and the Modern Family star, 51, filed for divorce, she set the record straight on what led to their breakup.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she recently told Spanish newspaper El País. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

And Sofía—who shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez—noted she's ready for a different chapter.

"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she continued. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life; that's what I have to do."