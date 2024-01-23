Lizzie McGuire Writer Unveils New Details of Canceled Reboot—Including Fate of BFF Miranda

Watch : Lizzie McGuire Writer REVEALS Dramatic Plot of Canceled Reboot

This news will have you doing a crazy dance.

Jonathan Hurwitz—who was onboard as a writer for the Lizzie McGuire reboot—is revealing more secrets behind the show that never ultimately came to be.

And of course, in a series based on adult versions of the originally high-school aged characters, it included a future for Lizzie's BFF Miranda Sanchez, played by LaLaine.

"We didn't want fans of the original to feel like we'd abandoned that Miranda-Lizzie relationship," Jonathan said in a Jan. 22 TikTok video. "So we were absolutely planning a storyline for her. We talked a lot about adult Miranda, and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who's on tour with a band."

He continued, "Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman she was in a relationship with."

And it looks like the release of these further details only compounded fans' disappointment that the reboot was ultimately canceled.

"The more I hear about the reboot, the more my heart breaks that it didn't get to see the light of day," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Please Disney, if millennials can't own homes, let us just have this show!!"