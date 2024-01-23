Lizzie McGuire Writer Unveils New Details of Canceled Reboot—Including Fate of BFF Miranda

This news will have you doing a crazy dance.
Jonathan Hurwitz—who was onboard as a writer for the Lizzie McGuire reboot—is revealing more secrets behind the show that never ultimately came to be.
And of course, in a series based on adult versions of the originally high-school aged characters, it included a future for Lizzie's BFF Miranda Sanchez, played by LaLaine.
"We didn't want fans of the original to feel like we'd abandoned that Miranda-Lizzie relationship," Jonathan said in a Jan. 22 TikTok video. "So we were absolutely planning a storyline for her. We talked a lot about adult Miranda, and her being a musician was part of the discussion, so someone who's on tour with a band."
He continued, "Her being queer was also part of the discussion, so you likely would have met the woman she was in a relationship with."
And it looks like the release of these further details only compounded fans' disappointment that the reboot was ultimately canceled.
"The more I hear about the reboot, the more my heart breaks that it didn't get to see the light of day," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Please Disney, if millennials can't own homes, let us just have this show!!"
Jonathan also previously shared details about where the series would find Hilary Duff's Lizzie McGuire as an adult.
Lizzie—or "Elizabeth," as he revealed she was choosing to go by her full name in the reboot—had found success as an interior designer in New York City, before a failed relationship sends her on a trip to her hometown.
"She, at the end of the pilot, goes home to California—to the home we all saw in the original show," Jonathan revealed in a Jan. 17 TikTok, "and she's in her childhood bedroom where little animated Lizzie has been waiting for her."
And though the reboot had plans for many of the original's characters (Gordo would be happily engaged, while Ethan Craft would be single and ready to mingle), the Disney+ series never came to be after show creator Terri Minsky left the reboot in 2020. At the time, a Disney spokesperson noted they needed "to move in a different creative direction."
For Hilary's part, she had hopes for the series moving elsewhere, noting the Disney+ show would have been "doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."
"I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today," she wrote in an Instagram statement at the time. "It's what the character deserves "We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her."
