Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Johnson Welcome Baby No. 4

Watch : Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 4

Michael Phelps is swimming with joy over his newest family member.

The Olympic gold medalist and his wife, Nicole Johnson, welcomed their fourth child, Nico Michael Phelps, on Jan. 16.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," the decorated athlete shared on Instagram Jan. 22. "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"

The exciting announcement was accompanied by a photo of the couple with Nico, who was swaddled in a blanket while Phelps held him adoringly.

Nico is the fourth kid—and fourth son—to join the Phelps family, which already includes Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. Michael and Nicole, who got married in 2016, first confirmed they were expecting a sixth addition to the fam in an anniversary post from October.

"Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life," Nicole captioned the sweet tribute. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"