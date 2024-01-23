Love Is Blind Contestant Spots This Red Flag in Season 6 Trailer

Watch : Love Is Blind Contestant SUES Netflix Over “Walking Red Flag” Fiancé

Even when love is blind, red flags aren't hard to see.

At least, that seems to be the case in the Love is Blind season six trailer, which Netflix dropped Jan. 23. At one point during the clip, contestant Amber Desiree, aka "AD," walked out on a pod date after getting a deal-breaking question from another single.

The male contestant asked the 32-year-old real estate broker, "How many followers do you have on Instagram?"

But other hopeful singles are faring better in their quest for the one. In the teaser, one woman told a supportive female contestant through happy tears, "I just love him so much."

Dropping Feb. 14, Love is Blind season six will follow 30 singles from Charlotte, N.C., who are looking to meet their future spouses. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show will bring together contestants from a wide range of professional backgrounds, from 25-year-old makeup artist Brittany to 34-year-old "cloud solutions architect" Ben.