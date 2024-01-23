Love Is Blind Contestant Spots This Red Flag in Season 6 Trailer

In the Love Is Blind season six trailer, released Jan. 23, one contestant was quick to say goodbye to a guy who asked her a concerning question.

By Leah Degrazia Jan 23, 2024 5:00 PMTags
TVReality TVCelebritiesNetflixLove Is Blind
Watch: Love Is Blind Contestant SUES Netflix Over “Walking Red Flag” Fiancé

Even when love is blind, red flags aren't hard to see. 

At least, that seems to be the case in the Love is Blind season six trailer, which Netflix dropped Jan. 23. At one point during the clip, contestant Amber Desiree, aka "AD," walked out on a pod date after getting a deal-breaking question from another single. 

The male contestant asked the 32-year-old real estate broker, "How many followers do you have on Instagram?" 

But other hopeful singles are faring better in their quest for the one. In the teaser, one woman told a supportive female contestant through happy tears, "I just love him so much."

Dropping Feb. 14, Love is Blind season six will follow 30 singles from Charlotte, N.C., who are looking to meet their future spouses. Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the show will bring together contestants from a wide range of professional backgrounds, from 25-year-old makeup artist Brittany to 34-year-old "cloud solutions architect" Ben.

photos
21 Reality Stars We Want to See on The Challenge

A few from season six's cast are in it for a second chance at love, like one optimistic participant, who admitted she was previously married during a pod date. 

Others signing on to the social experiment are hoping a change in tune will help them experience a true connection. 

"I don't usually give the nice guy a try," AD said in a confessional. "But I really want something real."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Rides a Plane for the First Time

2

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

3

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Keep reading for a breakdown of all the singles who will be stepping into the Love Is Blind pods this Valentine's Day.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Brittany

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mackenzie

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Johnny

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Matthew

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Danette

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Alejandra

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Danielle

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ariel

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jeramey

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Trevor

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Kenneth

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sunni

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Laura

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Nolan

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jessica

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Chelsea

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Austin

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Drake

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ashley

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Sarah Ann

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Vince

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Amber Desiree "AD"

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Amy C.

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Deion

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jimmy

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jamal

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Amy

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Amber

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Clay

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Ben

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Rides a Plane for the First Time

2

How Taylor Swift Reacted to Jason Kelce Lifting Up Little Girl at Game

3

Sofía Vergara Reveals the Real Reason Behind Joe Manganiello Breakup

4

NFL Reporter Doug Kyed Shares Death of 2-Year-Old Daughter

5

Oscars 2024: Margot Robbie Among Shocking Snubs and Surprises