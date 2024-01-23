8-Year-Old Girl Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction After Jason Kelce Lifted Her Up to NFL Suite

Ella and her mom Jessica told News 10 they were hoping to catch a glimpse of "Love Story" artist, with Ella even rocking a "In my playoff era" sweater, friendship bracelets and a "best first game ever" sign.

The mother-daughter duo were able to switch seats with friends at halftime, putting them directly in front of the luxury suite to see Taylor, a shirtless Jason, his wife Kylie Kelce and his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

"Jason drank his beer and then he opened up the window," Ella recalled. "He climbed out of the suite and gave the girl next to us a photo and then he said, ‘Let's show Taylor this sign.'"

But it was Taylor's reaction that got Ella's heartbeat skipping down 16th Avenue.