Jason Kelce's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to His Shirtless NFL Moment

Jason Kelce only bought this shirt so he could take it off.
The Philadelphia Eagles center thrilled fans on Jan. 21 as he cheered on brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Buffalo Bills. And following Travis's touchdown in the second quarter, Jason celebrated by taking off his shirt, much to the amusement of those in the box around him, including wife Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, and, of course, Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Less amused by Jason's shirtless exploits was his 2-year-old daughter Elliotte. In fact, after the game, Jason revealed a text from his mom, which read "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!"
Jason—who also shares daughters Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 10 months, with Kylie—posted a screenshot of the message on X, captioning it, "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!"
The 36-year-old also proved he was the real MVP at Sunday's game when he helped a young fan holding up an "I love T. Swift" sign show off the poster to the "Cruel Summer" singer. After joining other excited fans in the stands, he brought the young girl up to the window, telling her, "We're gonna show this to Taylor really quick."
Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!! pic.twitter.com/HzKiGRMFwm— Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) January 22, 2024
The Jan. 21 game marked the first time Jason and Kylie were able to cheer on Travis on alongside Taylor, as the Philadelphia Eagles were knocked out of the NFL playoffs when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But despite the rumors that the game was his last, Jason isn't ready to hang up his jersey just yet. "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future," he said on the Jan. 17 episode of his New Heights podcast, "it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."
