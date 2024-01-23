Jason Kelce's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to His Shirtless NFL Moment

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs Owner Addresses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance “Stunt”

Jason Kelce only bought this shirt so he could take it off.

The Philadelphia Eagles center thrilled fans on Jan. 21 as he cheered on brother Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs as they faced off against the Buffalo Bills. And following Travis's touchdown in the second quarter, Jason celebrated by taking off his shirt, much to the amusement of those in the box around him, including wife Kylie Kelce, as well as parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, and, of course, Travis' girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Less amused by Jason's shirtless exploits was his 2-year-old daughter Elliotte. In fact, after the game, Jason revealed a text from his mom, which read "Ellie said 'Dads boobs are showing'!"

Jason—who also shares daughters Wyatt, 4, and Bennett, 10 months, with Kylie—posted a screenshot of the message on X, captioning it, "Buffalo is awesome, the energy is contagious. Such an incredible experience!!"