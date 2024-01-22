Proof Kylie Jenner Is Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya

Kourtney Kardashian's stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoy gave a shoutout to Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand for creating "really good" dupes of her go-to beauty products.

By Gabrielle Chung Jan 22, 2024 11:44 PMTags
Travis BarkerKourtney KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansKylie JennerShanna MoaklerCelebrities
Watch: Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Atiana Talks Oscar De La Hoya's Absence

When it comes to family bonding, it's all about the small things.

Just ask Atiana De La Hoya, who now receives all the new products from Kylie Jenner's eponymous cosmetics brand. In fact, the influencer recently raved about how Kylie Cosmetics' lip liners are the perfect color match of her previous beauty go-tos.

"I got all the Kylie PR pencils that she just made," Atiana said in a Jan. 21 TikTok video in which she swapped out her "staples" from Make Up For Ever for Kylie Cosmetics products. "I find that Comes Naturally is a really good Wherever Walnut dupe."

The 21-year-old—who became part of Kylie's extended family when her stepdad Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022—showed off her makeup to the camera and explained, "I'm using Stone kinds of like Endless Cacao, and then I'm using the Cinnamon right now."

But that's not all. Atiana has also become a fan of the bronzers and blushes made by Mario Dedivanovic, the longtime makeup artist for Kim Kardashian.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

"As a rabbit owner, I can't have makeup products that torture the animals I love," the influencer said, explaining how she's on a journey to start using products from companies that don't test on animals. "I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying every single thing in this cabinet or every single product I use is vegan or cruelty-free, but I just think being conscious of it is helpful."

Atiana is the daughter of Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She was raised by the Blink-182 drummer and the former Miss USA alongside siblings Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 18, who have also developed a close bond with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian family. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Instagram/Atiana De La Hoya

"Kourtney loves organic stuff and clean products," Alabama told E! News last year, "so she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skin."

And happy days are ahead for the family after Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky.

"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama added. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"  

Keep reading to see photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family.

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to His Shirtless Moment

2

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens With Wild Prosthetics

3

Jennifer Hudson & Common Confirm Their Romance in a Heartwarming Way

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Instagram
Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Instagram
Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Instagram
Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Instagram
Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Instagram
Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

Instagram
The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

Instagram
A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Instagram
Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Instagram
Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

Instagram
The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok / @pandkourt
TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Instagram
Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Instagram
Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Instagram
Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

Instagram
A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

Instagram
The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Instagram
Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Instagram
Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Instagram
Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Instagram
Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Instagram
Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

Instagram
A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

Get updates on your favorite family & more. Sign up for Kards Katch Up with E! News!

Trending Stories

1

Jason Kelce's Daughter Has Hilarious Reaction to His Shirtless Moment

2

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens With Wild Prosthetics

3

Jennifer Hudson & Common Confirm Their Romance in a Heartwarming Way

4

Botched's Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

5

Grand Ole Opry Reacts to Fallout Over Elle King's Dolly Parton Tribute