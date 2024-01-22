Proof Kylie Jenner Is Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya

Watch : Travis Barker's Stepdaughter Atiana Talks Oscar De La Hoya's Absence

When it comes to family bonding, it's all about the small things.

Just ask Atiana De La Hoya, who now receives all the new products from Kylie Jenner's eponymous cosmetics brand. In fact, the influencer recently raved about how Kylie Cosmetics' lip liners are the perfect color match of her previous beauty go-tos.

"I got all the Kylie PR pencils that she just made," Atiana said in a Jan. 21 TikTok video in which she swapped out her "staples" from Make Up For Ever for Kylie Cosmetics products. "I find that Comes Naturally is a really good Wherever Walnut dupe."

The 21-year-old—who became part of Kylie's extended family when her stepdad Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022—showed off her makeup to the camera and explained, "I'm using Stone kinds of like Endless Cacao, and then I'm using the Cinnamon right now."

But that's not all. Atiana has also become a fan of the bronzers and blushes made by Mario Dedivanovic, the longtime makeup artist for Kim Kardashian.