Proof Kylie Jenner Is Bonding With Kourtney Kardashian's Stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya

When it comes to family bonding, it's all about the small things.
Just ask Atiana De La Hoya, who now receives all the new products from Kylie Jenner's eponymous cosmetics brand. In fact, the influencer recently raved about how Kylie Cosmetics' lip liners are the perfect color match of her previous beauty go-tos.
"I got all the Kylie PR pencils that she just made," Atiana said in a Jan. 21 TikTok video in which she swapped out her "staples" from Make Up For Ever for Kylie Cosmetics products. "I find that Comes Naturally is a really good Wherever Walnut dupe."
The 21-year-old—who became part of Kylie's extended family when her stepdad Travis Barker married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022—showed off her makeup to the camera and explained, "I'm using Stone kinds of like Endless Cacao, and then I'm using the Cinnamon right now."
But that's not all. Atiana has also become a fan of the bronzers and blushes made by Mario Dedivanovic, the longtime makeup artist for Kim Kardashian.
"As a rabbit owner, I can't have makeup products that torture the animals I love," the influencer said, explaining how she's on a journey to start using products from companies that don't test on animals. "I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying every single thing in this cabinet or every single product I use is vegan or cruelty-free, but I just think being conscious of it is helpful."
Atiana is the daughter of Travis' ex-wife Shanna Moakler and boxer Oscar De La Hoya. She was raised by the Blink-182 drummer and the former Miss USA alongside siblings Landon Barker, 20, and Alabama Barker, 18, who have also developed a close bond with Kourtney and the rest of the Kardashian family.
"Kourtney loves organic stuff and clean products," Alabama told E! News last year, "so she always shows me new vegan or very healthy products for your face and skin."
And happy days are ahead for the family after Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby Rocky.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," Alabama added. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
Keep reading to see photos of Kourtney and Travis' blended family.