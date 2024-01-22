See Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens With Wild Facial Prosthetics

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals If We Can Expect New Music In 2024

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look supernatural, extra-terrestrial.

The engaged couple took their romance to new dimensions after they transformed into galactic glam aliens during a recent date night. On Jan. 21, the American Idol judge shared a carousel of images that showcased her and Orlando's epic makeovers.

And in true Katy fashion, she went full-force with her out-of-this world look, donning two flesh-colored antennas on her forehead and ear prosthetics that were pointed at the tips.

She also hid her natural eyebrows and cleverly created a sculpted arch on the brow bone with makeup. The rest of the "E.T." singer's look consisted of shimmery purple iridescent eyeshadow that extended out towards her temples.

As for the finishing touches? Dramatic false lashes, soft pink blush and a coordinating lip tied it all together.

Katy paired her futuristic makeup with a celestial-inspired gown that included a sheer nude corset bodice with diamond embellishments and latex paneling. The off-the-shoulder design also featured pleated fabric that draped across her chest and torso, as well as a billowing cape.