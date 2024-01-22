See Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Transform Into Aliens With Wild Facial Prosthetics

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom look supernatural, extra-terrestrial.
The engaged couple took their romance to new dimensions after they transformed into galactic glam aliens during a recent date night. On Jan. 21, the American Idol judge shared a carousel of images that showcased her and Orlando's epic makeovers.
And in true Katy fashion, she went full-force with her out-of-this world look, donning two flesh-colored antennas on her forehead and ear prosthetics that were pointed at the tips.
She also hid her natural eyebrows and cleverly created a sculpted arch on the brow bone with makeup. The rest of the "E.T." singer's look consisted of shimmery purple iridescent eyeshadow that extended out towards her temples.
As for the finishing touches? Dramatic false lashes, soft pink blush and a coordinating lip tied it all together.
Katy paired her futuristic makeup with a celestial-inspired gown that included a sheer nude corset bodice with diamond embellishments and latex paneling. The off-the-shoulder design also featured pleated fabric that draped across her chest and torso, as well as a billowing cape.
As for Orlando? The Lord of the Rings alum kept it classic with a black-and-white tuxedo but added pointy ear prosthetics and an exaggerated brow bone for extra oomph.
The couple enlisted the help of special effects makeup artists Hugo Villasenor, Analyn Cruz and Gabby Navarrete. Patrick Ta also did Katy's makeup, noting on Instagram it was for a themed party.
It's clear Katy enjoyed their interstellar getups, as she captioned her Jan. 21 Instagram, "Spaced out and starry eyed."
Although the musician didn't share where exactly she and Orlando had their date night, they did run into Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. "I was obsessed with this look last night!!!!" the SKKN founder commented, while the momager added, "You looked so amazing last night what fun!!!!!"
And while Katy may have paid homage to her 2010 hit "E.T.," new music is on the horizon.
"I definitely will be starting a new chapter," she told E! News earlier this month. "It's time to come out of the cocoon."
Of course, Katy has never shied away from pushing the style boundaries. Keep reading to see how her fashion and beauty have evolved over the years.