Rihanna Should Take a Bow for Her Reaction to Meeting "One of the Hottest B---hes" Natalie Portman

Rihanna and Natalie Portman found love in a fashionable place.

The "Work" singer had nothing but praise for the Oscar Winner after running into Natalie outside of the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week.

"I am a f--cking fan," The Grammy winner told Natalie in a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 22. "You're one of the hottest b---hes in Hollywood forever."

The May December star was already shining bright like a diamond from the compliment, but the "Umbrella" singer didn't stop there, adding, "You do the most innocent look, and I'm like AHHHH!"

And the glowing words left Natalie practically speechless.

"I'm going to blackout," she joked, before returning the flattery. "I love you and I listen to your music all the time."

Rihanna was eager to cement the heartwarming encounter in her memory, turning to the photographers for assistance.

"Can somebody take a picture?" the 35-year-old asked. "So I, like, remember this happened tomorrow?"