Rihanna Should Take a Bow for Her Reaction to Meeting "One of the Hottest B---hes" Natalie Portman

Rihanna couldn’t help but get starstruck when she ran into Natalie Portman at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 22.

Rihanna and Natalie Portman found love in a fashionable place. 

The "Work" singer had nothing but praise for the Oscar Winner after running into Natalie outside of the Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week

"I am a f--cking fan," The Grammy winner told Natalie in a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter) Jan. 22. "You're one of the hottest b---hes in Hollywood forever."

The May December star was already shining bright like a diamond from the compliment, but the "Umbrella" singer didn't stop there, adding, "You do the most innocent look, and I'm like AHHHH!"

And the glowing words left Natalie practically speechless.

"I'm going to blackout," she joked, before returning the flattery. "I love you and I listen to your music all the time."

Rihanna was eager to cement the heartwarming encounter in her memory, turning to the photographers for assistance.

"Can somebody take a picture?" the 35-year-old asked. "So I, like, remember this happened tomorrow?"

photos
Natalie Portman Through the Years

Rihanna, who shares two sons—20-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 5-month-old Riot Rose Mayerswith rapper A$AP Rocky, sat front row at Monday's Dior show, along with the fashion house's CEO, Delphine Arnault. For the event, she wore a belted black puffer coat over a black midi-dress, a chic baseball cap and leather gloves. 

The Fenty Beauty founder has long been putting in the work when it comes to establishing herself as a fashion and beauty icon. In fact, she previously cited motherhood as helping her foster that style evolution.

"Becoming a mother has only added to the inspiration in my life," Rihanna told ELLE in an interview published Feb. 10. "I've had to find the balance between an efficient routine that maximizes precious ‘me' time and full glam, because I really enjoy that colorful creative process."

Photo by Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images / Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Still, the "Disturbia" singer's number one rule when it comes to makeup and clothes remains the same. 

"My mantra has always been and always will be, ‘Beauty is there to have fun with,'" she explained. "It should never feel like pressure or a uniform."

