This Hair Cream Was the Only Thing That Helped My Curls Survive the Hot & Humid Florida Weather

After years of being in a constant battle with my curly hair and the hot humid weather of Florida, I think I finally did it girlies. I found the miracle curly hair product that conquered anything the Miami tropical weather threw at it, from 90-degree heat (during the supposed "winter" season I might add) to the dripping wet humidity, just by using this hair cream, my hair actually stayed put. And for my curly hair girlies out there, that's saying A LOT in this type of weather. I think most can relate to the fact that we have to get used to our curls poofing up and getting Hermione Granger-like frizzy just by walking out our front door and taking a few steps to the car. No matter what oil, spray, cream, or mousse I used, nothing would beat the brutal Miami heat (while maintaining my curls' natural non-crunchy state IYKYK). That was…until I finally tested this incredible Korean-based hair product—the British M Airy Wave Cream.
As a Commerce writer, my whole job consists of testing products left and right, and every now and then there are a few products that completely change my life—this hair cream being one of them. When it comes to the curl scale, my natural curls fall between a mix of 3B and 3A curl types (thanks to my hair-damaging teen years). So, while the product is marketed towards more loose/wavy curls, if you have similar hair to mine, then I can guarantee It'll also do the job for you.
After a month of applying the wave cream and testing how it looks after air-drying my hair or diffusing my curls, I can officially mark this product as E! editor-approved. I wish you saw how shocked I was at how incredible it worked in battling frizziness and keeping my curls defined throughout the entire day. This product was also tested on my sister's 2B/2C wavy hair, so I could see how well the product worked on a slightly less defined curl—which still resulted in an incredible non-frizzy outcome too. Not to mention its literal almost too-good-to-use scent that makes you smell like a citrusy, tropical paradise. I'm serious, you're going to smell like a fresh and clean SNACK.
So, if you're ready to get your hands on the lightweight miracle hair product that keeps your curls defined, voluptuous, and frizz-free, keep scrolling for the Korean-based product that'll save your hair from the heat. You can thank me later besties.
BRITISH M Airy Wave Cream
Keep your curls and waves looking healthy, bouncy, and full of volume with the British M Airy Wave cream. This lightweight cream holds your curl shape perfectly without it looking greasy or crunchy (IYKYK). Just apply to wet hair and scrunch for the best outcome.
