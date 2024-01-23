This Hair Cream Was the Only Thing That Helped My Curls Survive the Hot & Humid Florida Weather

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After years of being in a constant battle with my curly hair and the hot humid weather of Florida, I think I finally did it girlies. I found the miracle curly hair product that conquered anything the Miami tropical weather threw at it, from 90-degree heat (during the supposed "winter" season I might add) to the dripping wet humidity, just by using this hair cream, my hair actually stayed put. And for my curly hair girlies out there, that's saying A LOT in this type of weather. I think most can relate to the fact that we have to get used to our curls poofing up and getting Hermione Granger-like frizzy just by walking out our front door and taking a few steps to the car. No matter what oil, spray, cream, or mousse I used, nothing would beat the brutal Miami heat (while maintaining my curls' natural non-crunchy state IYKYK). That was…until I finally tested this incredible Korean-based hair product—the British M Airy Wave Cream.

As a Commerce writer, my whole job consists of testing products left and right, and every now and then there are a few products that completely change my life—this hair cream being one of them. When it comes to the curl scale, my natural curls fall between a mix of 3B and 3A curl types (thanks to my hair-damaging teen years). So, while the product is marketed towards more loose/wavy curls, if you have similar hair to mine, then I can guarantee It'll also do the job for you.

After a month of applying the wave cream and testing how it looks after air-drying my hair or diffusing my curls, I can officially mark this product as E! editor-approved. I wish you saw how shocked I was at how incredible it worked in battling frizziness and keeping my curls defined throughout the entire day. This product was also tested on my sister's 2B/2C wavy hair, so I could see how well the product worked on a slightly less defined curl—which still resulted in an incredible non-frizzy outcome too. Not to mention its literal almost too-good-to-use scent that makes you smell like a citrusy, tropical paradise. I'm serious, you're going to smell like a fresh and clean SNACK.

So, if you're ready to get your hands on the lightweight miracle hair product that keeps your curls defined, voluptuous, and frizz-free, keep scrolling for the Korean-based product that'll save your hair from the heat. You can thank me later besties.