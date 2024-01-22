Must-Have Skincare Tools for Facial Sculpting, Reducing Wrinkles, and Treating Acne

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Step into the world of beauty tech tools that revolutionize skincare routines, leaving traditional spa treatments in the dust.

Micro-needling rollers, gua sha gems, laser hair removal tools, red light therapy wands, and dermaplaning superheroes are the new dream team for achieving that A-list glow. Thanks to advancements in skincare technology, these tools have become our personal skincare entourage, targeting acne, fine lines, uneven texture, large pores, hyperpigmentation, and more—you name it.

If you want to target fine lines or adult acne scars, a micro-needling roller is your new bestie. This at-home device employs tiny needles to create micro-channels on your skin, promoting collagen production and bidding farewell to those pesky imperfections. But don't be afraid! The tiny pinpricks gently enter the skin, creating a painless and effective solution for achieving radiant, flawless skin.

Red light therapy wands and masks are the backstage pass to Hollywood-worthy skin. They're designed to stimulate collagen production and promote better blood circulation to help reduce wrinkles, fight acne hyperpigmentation, and enhance your overall complexion.

And who could forget dermaplaning tools? These exfoliating wizards can help reveal your skin's true radiance. With just a flick of the wrist, this must-have beauty tool can sweep away dead skin cells and peach fuzz, leaving your face as smooth as silk, expertly primed to absorb skincare, and ready to be a blank canvas for your next makeup look.

Keep scrolling for the best skincare tools for facial sculpting, reducing wrinkles, treating acne, and more. Cheers to your glow-up!