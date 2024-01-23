The Best Fitness Watches & Trackers for Every Kind of Activity

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're looking to increase your fitness levels or just get out more, wearing a fitness tracker, smart watch, or other kind of wearable device is a great way to keep you on point and record your stats. You can wear it on your wrist or your finger, and find out your steps, miles, laps, calories burned, REM, and so much more. In order to make sure you get the right device for you, you'll find that the best fitness watches and trackers are water resistant, have a battery life that matches your lifestyle, and include the features that fit your activity level. There are a lot of options out there, with a lot of bells and whistles, so let's look into what specs are most important.