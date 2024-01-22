Naomi Campbell Rules Balmain's Runway With Dramatic Gold Face Accessory

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares RARE Details About Motherhood

Naomi Campbell is one golden gal.

The supermodel commanded the runway at Balmain's menswear fall/winter 2024 presentation, as she was the only woman to strut down that catwalk. And as if that weren't epic enough, she closed out the show in a dramatic look.

For the Jan. 20 event—held at the Grande halle de la Villette during Paris Fashion Week—Naomi traipsed down the runway in a gold facial accessory with diamond embellishments that sat on top of her head and ran vertically down to her chin. The unique piece looked as if it split her face in half, showing its asymmetry.

However, the gold ornamentation was just one exciting element to Naomi's look.

The 53-year-old's belt featured a bouquet of metallic gold flowers that were held together by a pair of gold-adorned hands. As for the rest of her attire? Well, it was more subdued, as Naomi donned a plunging caramel-colored blouse with black loose-fitted trousers and a tan trench coat.