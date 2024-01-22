Naomi Campbell Rules Balmain's Runway With Dramatic Gold Face Accessory

Naomi Campbell made heads turn at the Balmain men's fall/winter 2024 show Jan. 20, wearing a unique gold face accessory to close out the presentation.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 22, 2024 10:01 PMTags
FashionNaomi CampbellFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekModelsE! Insider
Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares RARE Details About Motherhood

Naomi Campbell is one golden gal.

The supermodel commanded the runway at Balmain's menswear fall/winter 2024 presentation, as she was the only woman to strut down that catwalk. And as if that weren't epic enough, she closed out the show in a dramatic look. 

For the Jan. 20 event—held at the Grande halle de la Villette during Paris Fashion Week—Naomi traipsed down the runway in a gold facial accessory with diamond embellishments that sat on top of her head and ran vertically down to her chin. The unique piece looked as if it split her face in half, showing its asymmetry. 

However, the gold ornamentation was just one exciting element to Naomi's look.

The 53-year-old's belt featured a bouquet of metallic gold flowers that were held together by a pair of gold-adorned hands. As for the rest of her attire? Well, it was more subdued, as Naomi donned a plunging caramel-colored blouse with black loose-fitted trousers and a tan trench coat.

photos
Models Redefining Beauty in Fashion

This also marked creative director Olivier Rousteing's first Balmain show dedicated to menswear after a four-year hiatus.

"Moment in time I won't forget," he captioned his Jan. 21 Instagram. "It was emotional, it was strength, it was craft, it was LOVE. It was the citizen of the world."

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

While the French designer didn't go into detail about Naomi's incredible style moment, he did offer insight into the collection.

"Luxury has many meanings," he told Vogue Runway in an interview published Jan. 20. "And this is screaming luxury."

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Of course, Olivier and Naomi aren't the only dynamic duo to hit the catwalk in fierce attire. Now that Paris Fashion Week: Haute Couture has officially kicked off, keep reading to see all of the fabulous and futurist looks. 

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

At the Dior show.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Zendaya

At the Schiaparelli show.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

At the Schiaparelli show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Ali Wong

At the Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Natalie Portman

At the Dior show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Rihanna

At the Dior show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Hunter Schafer 

At the Schiaparelli show.

Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Glenn Close

At the Dior show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

At the Schiaparelli show.

Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

At the Schiaparelli show.

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!