Kansas City Chiefs Owner Addresses Claim That Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance Is a Marketing Stunt

Watch : Kansas City Chiefs Owner Addresses Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Romance “Stunt”

A touch of Taylor Swift's hand might have lit the fuse of a chain reaction of NFL counter moves, but this singer's relationship is not the work of any mastermind.

Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt whole-heartedly shut down any speculation that the "You Belong With Me" singer's relationship with tight end Travis Kelce is all for show.

"It was purely organic," he told Mad Money's Jim Cramer Jan. 12. "When they first started dating, there were a lot of people saying, ‘Oh it's a marketing stunt,' but no it's very real."

Still, Clark was clear that the last few months have been a lavender haze for his team as Travis and Taylor's relationship continues to blossom.

"It's been a very interesting—very fun year having the two of them dating," he added. "The attention that's been focused on the Chiefs—our female audience has grown leaps and bounds."

And aside from the extra publicity on Travis' team this season, the 58-year-old also gushed on the 12-time Grammy winner in her own right.