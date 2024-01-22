Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's Reunion at Paris Fashion Week Is Simply Euphoric

We have never, ever been happier to see Zendaya and Hunter Schafer together again.
The Euphoria costars had the most fashionable of reunions at Paris Fashion Week, as they sat front row alongside Jennifer Lopez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.
And Zendaya, 27, didn't just stun with her outfit, which consisted of a black silk crepe turtleneck and a silk faille column skirt. She also made a statement with her new 'do, which consisted of long, pin-straight locks and blunt baby bangs
As for Hunter, 25, who previously donned a spectacular hand-painted Schiaparelli gown for the Berlin premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes last fall, went for a super sexy look in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline and gold floral applique around her neck.
While this Parisian outing may have Euphoria fans begging for a glimpse of Zendaya and Hunter in character as Rue and Jules again soon, it'll be a bit longer before they return to our screens. After all, season three of the HBO drama isn't expected to return until 2025—nearly three years after season two debuted.
In fact, if costar Jacob Elordi has it his way, the crew will be reuniting soon on set. After all the Saltburn star is all too aware that the cast is aging out of being able to convincingly play teenagers.
"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," the 26-year-old admitted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 18. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."
And when it comes to the fan theory that suggests there'll be a time jump, Jacob made it clear he's on board. "I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward," he noted. "Otherwise, it's going to seem like a weird bit."
But until Zendaya, Hunter and the rest of the Euphoria cast return to East Highland for another chaotic semester