Zendaya and Hunter Schafer's Reunion at Paris Fashion Week Is Simply Euphoric

Watch : Tom Holland Breaks Silence On Zendaya Breakup Rumors

We have never, ever been happier to see Zendaya and Hunter Schafer together again.

The Euphoria costars had the most fashionable of reunions at Paris Fashion Week, as they sat front row alongside Jennifer Lopez and Da'Vine Joy Randolph for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22.

And Zendaya, 27, didn't just stun with her outfit, which consisted of a black silk crepe turtleneck and a silk faille column skirt. She also made a statement with her new 'do, which consisted of long, pin-straight locks and blunt baby bangs

As for Hunter, 25, who previously donned a spectacular hand-painted Schiaparelli gown for the Berlin premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes last fall, went for a super sexy look in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline and gold floral applique around her neck.

While this Parisian outing may have Euphoria fans begging for a glimpse of Zendaya and Hunter in character as Rue and Jules again soon, it'll be a bit longer before they return to our screens. After all, season three of the HBO drama isn't expected to return until 2025—nearly three years after season two debuted.