You'll Be Fifty Shades of Freaked Out By Jamie Dornan's Run-In With Toxic Caterpillars

Jamie Dornan's friend is reflecting on their terrifying encounter with nature.

During a recent episode of The Good, the Bad and the Unexpected comedy show, BBC broadcaster Gordon Smart detailed an experience where he and the Fifty Shades of Grey actor came in contact with poisonous caterpillars while on vacation in Portugal.

As Gordon explained, he and Jamie were playing golf on the second day of the trip when, "I started to feel tingling in my left hand then tingling in my left arm and as the son of a GP, this is normally the sign of the start of a heart attack."

And although the journalist considers himself healthy, he still decided to get checked out at the course's medical center, where his heart began racing. With the nurse's recommendation, he went to a local hospital.

"I got in the Uber," the 43-year-old noted, "collapsed and woke up in a hospital bed attached to a machine with the doctor saying, ‘What on earth have you been doing, young man?'"