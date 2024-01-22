How Allison Holker and Her Kids Found "New Purpose" One Year After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

You can't choreograph life, but you can dance through the tough times.
That's the lesson Allison Holker is imparting on her kids Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, one year after their dad Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at age 40.
"I've always thought my purpose was to share love and joy with the world through dance, but now I must use my words," Allison told E! News' Courtney Lopez in an exclusive interview. "It's a new purpose for me, and we must share this message that we have to speak kindly to yourselves first and foremost. Because you talk to yourself more than anybody else does, it needs to be kind words and you need to be your biggest advocate."
The So You Think You Can Dance judge continued, "This is now my purpose in a new way, a new resurgence of who I am and what I need to be for the world and my kids." (Tune into E! News tonight, Jan. 22, for Allison's full interview.)
In fact, that's the reason Allison kept working on her new children's book Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, which she started writing with her late husband in 2021. Centered around their family, Allison said the book contains "genuine real stories that my kids have gone through" as a way to help others overcome life's challenges.
"We stand behind it as a family," she said. "I've taught my kids since they were little to use affirmations as a way to get through hard times, whether they need to come to me for help or they just lean on each other."
And Allison's kids certainly took that to heart in the wake of their father's passing. As Allison put it, "My kids have had to experience so much, but they've handled it with grace."
"They've leaned on me and I definitely leaned on them as well," the 35-year-old shared. "My kids are thriving. They're doing so good and I'm so proud of them. Each one of them have all these amazing talents and skills that they're starting to share with people."
Allison added that her oldest daughter has "found this new confidence in herself" being a role model for her younger siblings.
And as the family move into a new home, the professional dancer said she and her kids "feel like we can breathe again."
"It's been exact what my kids and I needed," Allison shared of the transition. "It's a space where we come together, support each other and love on each other. We are creating new memories while still treasuring the ones we have from before."
Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove is out now. The new season of So You Think You Can Dance premieres March 4 on FOX.
For more with Allison, tune into E! News on Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. For now, check out Allison's sweetest family moments below: