How Allison Holker and Her Kids Found "New Purpose" One Year After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Watch : Allison Holker Talks New Book Written with Late Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss

You can't choreograph life, but you can dance through the tough times.

That's the lesson Allison Holker is imparting on her kids Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, one year after their dad Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at age 40.

"I've always thought my purpose was to share love and joy with the world through dance, but now I must use my words," Allison told E! News' Courtney Lopez in an exclusive interview. "It's a new purpose for me, and we must share this message that we have to speak kindly to yourselves first and foremost. Because you talk to yourself more than anybody else does, it needs to be kind words and you need to be your biggest advocate."

The So You Think You Can Dance judge continued, "This is now my purpose in a new way, a new resurgence of who I am and what I need to be for the world and my kids."