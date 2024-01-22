Exclusive

How Allison Holker and Her Kids Found "New Purpose" One Year After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

Allison Holker opened up about how she and kids Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, leaned on each other after the death of her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss: They "handled it with grace."

You can't choreograph life, but you can dance through the tough times.

That's the lesson Allison Holker is imparting on her kids Weslie, 15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3, one year after their dad Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide at age 40

"I've always thought my purpose was to share love and joy with the world through dance, but now I must use my words," Allison told E! News' Courtney Lopez in an exclusive interview. "It's a new purpose for me, and we must share this message that we have to speak kindly to yourselves first and foremost. Because you talk to yourself more than anybody else does, it needs to be kind words and you need to be your biggest advocate."

The So You Think You Can Dance judge continued, "This is now my purpose in a new way, a new resurgence of who I am and what I need to be for the world and my kids." (Tune into E! News tonight, Jan. 22, for Allison's full interview.)

In fact, that's the reason Allison kept working on her new children's book Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove, which she started writing with her late husband in 2021. Centered around their family, Allison said the book contains "genuine real stories that my kids have gone through" as a way to help others overcome life's challenges.

"We stand behind it as a family," she said. "I've taught my kids since they were little to use affirmations as a way to get through hard times, whether they need to come to me for help or they just lean on each other."

Instagram/Allison Holker

And Allison's kids certainly took that to heart in the wake of their father's passing. As Allison put it, "My kids have had to experience so much, but they've handled it with grace."

"They've leaned on me and I definitely leaned on them as well," the 35-year-old shared. "My kids are thriving. They're doing so good and I'm so proud of them. Each one of them have all these amazing talents and skills that they're starting to share with people."

Allison added that her oldest daughter has "found this new confidence in herself" being a role model for her younger siblings.

Instagram/Allison Holker

And as the family move into a new home, the professional dancer said she and her kids "feel like we can breathe again."

"It's been exact what my kids and I needed," Allison shared of the transition. "It's a space where we come together, support each other and love on each other. We are creating new memories while still treasuring the ones we have from before."

Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove is out now. The new season of So You Think You Can Dance premieres March 4 on FOX.

For more with Allison, tune into E! News on Jan. 22 at 11 p.m. For now, check out Allison's sweetest family moments below: 

Instagram/Allison Holker

Homecoming

Allison posted a photo of daughter Weslie heading to her high school homecoming dance in October 2023.

TikTok / Allison Holker
Dance Return

Allison shared her first new dance video since Stephen's death, appearing in a TikTok with daughter Weslie in August 2023. The two danced to a remix of "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Family Movie Night

Allison appeared with kids Weslie, Maddox and Zaia at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in May 2023.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Thanksgiving 2022

"Thankful for family. Thankful for health. Thankful for love. Thankful for life," Stephen wrote on Instagram in November 2022. "Sending y'all so much love from our family to yours. #bossfamily #turkeyday."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Happy Halloween 2022

The family dressed up as the Addams Family.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father's Day 2022

"Happy Father's Day!!!!" Stephen wrote on Instagram in June 2022. "Being a father to these three incredible children has been the greatest gift and duty ever. Big love to all the fathers and father figures out there. I hope you are showered in love today!! #fathersday"

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Father's Day Photo

Stephen appeared with Allison, Weslie, Maddox and Zaia on Father's Day 2022.

Happy 6th Birthday Maddox

Stephen appeared with son Maddox in March on the child's 6th birthday in March 2022.

"Happy birthday son," he wrote on Instagram. "Can't believe this little prince Boss is already 6 years old. Where has the time gone. When did he get so tall? So smart? So capable and self reliant. Too quickly is the answer. But I couldn't be more proud of the light he continues to bring to the world. Also, how everyday he is teaching me to be a better father and man…….as I'm teaching him. It's a beautiful cycle."

YouTube/OFFICIAL BOSS FAM

Ho Ho Ho!

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance 2021

The family members wore matching Children's Place holiday PJs and showcase their dance moves in September 2021.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy Halloween 2021

Sunny day...

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Father-Son Dance 2021

Stephen danced with son Maddox.

TikTok / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Family Dance

The two danced with their son Maddox in January 2021.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Movie Night 2020

The two appeared with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Mulan reboot.

Instagram / Stephen "tWitch" Boss
Happy New Year 2020

On New Year's Eve 2019, Allison shared this photo of herself with Stephen and youngest kids Maddox and Zaia, and reflected on their love story.

"An incredible decade!!" she wrote on Instagram. "In this decade, Weslie and I moved to LA, I met Stephen and fell in love , we got married, we explored the world, we have amazing memories from our careers, I was able to create & grow with dance on SYTYCD, HIT THE FLOOR and DWTS. Hosted DISNEYS FAIRY TALE WEDDINGS. My favorite part was growing our family, having our beautiful children! #decade #newyearseve #funtolookback #life #love #experience #memories #newyork @sir_twitch_alot."

Instagram / Allison Holker
Bump and Grind

At 40 weeks pregnant and due to give birth to their daughter Zaia any day, Allison shared this video of herself dancing with Boss in November 2019.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2019

The two appeared with their kids Weslie and Maddox at the premiere of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Movie Night 2018

The couple and their kids Weslie and Maddox attended the premiere of Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet in Hollywood.

