Olivia Jade Giannulli Supports Jacob Elordi After Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

Breakup rumors who?
Olivia Jade Giannulli proved she and Jacob Elordi are still going strong when she supported him for his Jan. 20 hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, which featured Renée Rapp as the musical guest.
Olivia and the Euphoria actor were both in attendance for the show's after-party, which occurred at Parisian-inspired steakhouse L'Avenue at Saks. The pair were photographed as they each exited the venue.
For his part, Jacob, 26, wore a black baseball cap, green mask, tan corduroy pants and brown boots, finishing off his look with a warm black wool coat. Olivia, meanwhile, channeled old Hollywood glam for the night out in a long, cream-colored fur coat. And she let the piece do most of the talking, keeping the rest of her ensemble simple with black tights and matching stilettos, a black clutch and her hair done in a bob with upturned ends.
While breakup rumors followed the couple in the days leading up to Jacob's big night on SNL, a source with knowledge confirmed to E! News on Jan. 18, "They are not broken up."
The pair—who have been dating for over two years—first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Dec. 2021 one month after The Kissing Booth alum and Kaia Gerber had parted ways.
Since then, the pair have kept their love very low-key, usually opting for casual walks with their dogs in Los Angeles. During one such outing in Sept. 2022, an eye-witness told E! News that the pair were "very playful with each other and the dogs."
But don't expect the Saltburn actor to divulge much about his personal life. In fact, during an interview with GQ in November 2023, Jacob politely shut down questions about his personal relationships by simply noting, "I appreciate you giving me the space."
For her part, Olivia has learned how to adapt to life in the public eye—especially since her parents Lori Laughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal. (The duo pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for securing admission to the University of Southern California for their two children. She served two months in jail, ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 150 hours of community service, while her husband was sentenced to five months, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.)
"I think just be very self-aware and very aware of what you're putting out there and really owning that," she told E! News in March. "I'm more than blessed, and I have a beautiful life and a lot of people have it really hard."