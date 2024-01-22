Olivia Jade Giannulli Supports Jacob Elordi After Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut

Watch : Rachel McAdams Makes Surprise Appearance During Jacob Elordi’s SNL Hosting Debut

Breakup rumors who?

Olivia Jade Giannulli proved she and Jacob Elordi are still going strong when she supported him for his Jan. 20 hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, which featured Renée Rapp as the musical guest.

Olivia and the Euphoria actor were both in attendance for the show's after-party, which occurred at Parisian-inspired steakhouse L'Avenue at Saks. The pair were photographed as they each exited the venue.

For his part, Jacob, 26, wore a black baseball cap, green mask, tan corduroy pants and brown boots, finishing off his look with a warm black wool coat. Olivia, meanwhile, channeled old Hollywood glam for the night out in a long, cream-colored fur coat. And she let the piece do most of the talking, keeping the rest of her ensemble simple with black tights and matching stilettos, a black clutch and her hair done in a bob with upturned ends.

While breakup rumors followed the couple in the days leading up to Jacob's big night on SNL, a source with knowledge confirmed to E! News on Jan. 18, "They are not broken up."