20 Kitchen Products Amazon Can't Keep In Stock

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
With millions of products on their site, Amazon is the best place to find random gadgets that you never knew you needed but that you now can't imagine your life without. This is especially true when it comes to items that you use in your kitchen daily. Whether your aim is get your kitchen organized or find products that make prepping, cooking, and storing food much easier, Amazon has got you covered. If you've ever wondered which Amazon items are worth the hype, you're in luck because we've done the research for your and compiled it all into a handy list highlighting the most popular kitchen products that Amazon can't keep in stock.
These top-rated items are backed by thousands of glowing reviews and 5-star ratings, like this fan-favorite vegetable chopper that makes food prep a breeze, a handheld milk frother that makes café quality lattes from the comfort of your home, or this electric kettle that boils water quicker than a microwave or a stovetop. Read on for a list of 20 kitchen products that Amazon can't keep in stock because they're so darn popular.
LANDNEOO Store 14oz Embossed Glass Coffee Mugs with Bamboo Lids
These embossed glass mugs aren't just for drinking coffee. They come with bamboo lids and two gold spoons so you can store other things, like a delicious yogurt bowl.
Carote Nonstick Granite Cookware Set
This best-selling set of nonstick cookware, which includes six pots and pans and four lids, has over 14,100 glowing 5-star reviews.
JoyJolt JoyFul 12 Airtight, Freezer Safe Food Storage Containers
Quit using takeaway tubs to store leftovers and opt for these best-selling glass ones instead. The set includes 12 containers of varying shapes and sizes, not to mention they make meal prepping a breeze.
Jrisbo Ice Cube Tray with Lid and Bin
No ice maker, no problem! This set of three ice trays comes with a container that you can load up with ice, a pair of tongs, and a scooper. As an added bonus, the set includes four reusable metal straws.
KitchenAid Classic Multifunction Can Opener
Swap your old can opener for this KitchenAid one, which has a built-in bottle opener. It comes in 14 colors and has 65,300+ 5-star reviews.
YUHFERA Stove Cover Board Gas Stovetop
Not only will this wooden cover protect your stovetop, but it also creates more counter space for food prep, which is particularly useful if you have a small kitchen.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Cutting up ingredients is arguably the most annoying part of cooking, but this veggie chopper makes it easier. It comes with different blades to slice, dice, julienne, and spiralize. It has 85,900+ 5-star ratings.
Silicone Utensil Rest with Drip Pad
Place cooking utensils on this best-selling silicone pad to prevent your countertops from getting dirty. It has slots to separate multiple utensils and has 29,900+ 5-star reviews. Choose from 19 colors and two sizes.
Scoozee Glass Cups with Bamboo Lids and Straws
These glass cups come with bamboo lids and glass straws, perfect for taking on the go or preventing spills. The set of four includes two coasters and a straw cleaner.
Zulay Metal 2-In-1 Lemon Squeezer
This squeezer is designed with two distinct sections – one for limes and the other for lemons – so you can get every ounce of juice easily. It comes in eight colors and has 35,400+ 5-star ratings.
Chefman 1.8L Digital Electric Glass Kettle
Whether you're making tea or a pack of ramen, this electric glass kettle boils water in under three minutes. You can customize heat levels via the touch screen and keep it warm. Choose from five colors.
Zulay Double Whisk Milk Frother Handheld
Make your lattes like they do in cafes with this handheld milk frother to create that scrumptious foam. It's also great for making matcha or blending in powder supplements.
Flafster Kitchen Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
These electric salt and pepper grinders allow you to adjust the coarseness and have handy LED light so you can see how much seasoning you're using. They're available in four colors and have 10,300+ 5-star reviews.
Zulay Kitchen Premium Garlic Press Set
Tired of your hands smelling like garlic cloves? This press allows you to mince garlic without stinking up your fingers. It comes with a silicone peeler and a brush for cleaning. No wonder it has 16,700+ 5-star ratings.
Cool Coolers By Fit & Fresh
With 19,000 5-star ratings, these slim ice packs are perfect for throwing into a lunchbox since they don't take up much room and stay cold for hours.
KULUNER Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Cook your meat to perfection every time by using this digital thermometer. The screen provides a temperature read in just under three seconds and has a handy guide to help ensure your protein is cooked just right. It has 30,100+ 5-star ratings.
Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers with Lids
These best-selling airtight containers are ideal for storing long pastas and more. The set includes reusable labels and a convenient scooper.
PADIMAT Disposable Paper Liners
Air fryers are a pain to clean, but these disposable paper liners help by corralling grease and more to keep it from getting dirty.
Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale
For precise measurements, use this compact kitchen scale. It has an easy-to-read digital screen and has settings to measure both solid and liquid ingredients. It has 66,200+ 5-star ratings.
SimpleHouseware Can Dispenser
Your fridge or pantry will look so much more organized with these best-selling can dispensers.