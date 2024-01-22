Shirtless Jason Kelce Is the Real MVP for Helping Fan Meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

You're never on your own, kid, if Jason Kelce is around.
The Philadelphia Eagles center made a Taylor Swift fan's wildest dreams come true at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 21.
While cheering on brother Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old left his T-shirt hanging from the door as he joined fans in the stands shirtless. And in addition to taking the time to pose for photos, he even brought a young girl up to the suite's window to meet Taylor.
In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Jason—who was also joined by his wife Kylie Kelce, parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and even Cara Delevingne in the suite—saw the young fan's sign reading "I love T. Swift," and told her, "We're gonna show this to Taylor really quick."
Then, he picked her up and walked her over to the suite's window—allowing her to show off her sign and wave to the "Karma" singer, who has been dating Travis since last summer.
After, the 2018 Super Bowl ring holder posed for a photo with the fan—who donned Bills colors—as the rest of the crowd cheered on. One person even yelled, "You're the best, Kelce."
And while the Jan. 21 game was the first time Jason was able to attend alongside the 12-time Grammy winner, he's been the No. 1 supporter of his brother's relationship with Taylor from the very beginning.
In fact, the football player—whose team was eliminated from the playoffs on Jan. 15 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—was the one who first made sparks fly between the couple as he encouraged his brother to open up about his visit to Taylor's Eras Tour last July.
After all, Travis first explained his desire to meet Taylor on the brothers' New Heights podcast where he explained he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his "number on it."
Jason replied: "Your number as in 87 or your phone number?" And Travis cheekily answered, "You know which one."
While the tight end proved unsuccessful in meeting Taylor at the time, his expressing his sadness over his missed opportunity on the podcast is ultimately what led to their connection.
"Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell," Taylor recalled in TIME's 2023 Person of the Year issue in December. "We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
And since the whole world is now looking through the windows at this love, read on for more on Taylor's 11th Chiefs game.