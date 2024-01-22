Shirtless Jason Kelce Is the Real MVP for Helping Fan Meet Taylor Swift at Chiefs Game

Watch : See Travis Kelce’s Sweet Message to Taylor Swift During NFL Game!

You're never on your own, kid, if Jason Kelce is around.

The Philadelphia Eagles center made a Taylor Swift fan's wildest dreams come true at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game on Jan. 21.

While cheering on brother Travis Kelce, the 36-year-old left his T-shirt hanging from the door as he joined fans in the stands shirtless. And in addition to taking the time to pose for photos, he even brought a young girl up to the suite's window to meet Taylor.

In a video shared on X, formerly Twitter, Jason—who was also joined by his wife Kylie Kelce, parents Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, and even Cara Delevingne in the suite—saw the young fan's sign reading "I love T. Swift," and told her, "We're gonna show this to Taylor really quick."

Then, he picked her up and walked her over to the suite's window—allowing her to show off her sign and wave to the "Karma" singer, who has been dating Travis since last summer.