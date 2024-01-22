Valerie Bertinelli Shares Shocked Reaction to Not Being Asked Back to Kids Baking Championship

Valerie Bertinelli is sharing her thoughts on some not-so-sweet news.
The Kids Baking Championship co-host announced she was not asked back for another season of the cooking competition series.
"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation for last night," the 63-year-old shared in a Jan. 21 Instagram video. "It really hurt my feelings, and I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know that it's business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. It really sucks."
Bertnielli, who has co-hosted alongside Duff Goldman since the show premiered in 2015, went on to explain how filming the latest 12th season helped her through a particularly tough time in her life amid her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.
"The episodes that are airing right now I shot back in the summer of 2022, which was my apex year of hell," the Hot in Cleveland alum continued. "I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine, because that's what you do. Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life. Working with all of those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water, it helped me. It was like a floatation device."
Bertinelli admitted the hardest part was not getting to say a proper goodbye to the crewmembers and everyone who works behind the camera.
"I think I'm just most sad that I won't be able to tell everybody what they mean to me," she added. "These people work so hard to give you an amazing show."
The actress concluded her video with a special message to future kid competitors, though Food Network has yet to announce season 13.
"I'll be with you in spirit and I want you to remember this: You are there for a reason," Bertinelli said. "You are some of the best bakers in America right now."
The One Day at a Time star's post prompted thousands of viewers to take to the comment section to share their outrage over the news. Even celebrity fan Khloe Kardashian was devastated the announcement.
"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition," the Good American founder replied on Instagram. "I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key. Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both… I'm so sorry! This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt."
E! News has reached out to Food Network for comment.
