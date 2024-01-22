Valerie Bertinelli Shares Shocked Reaction to Not Being Asked Back to Kids Baking Championship

Valerie Bertinelli revealed she was devastated to learn that she's being let go as co-host of Kids Baking Championship. See the Food Network star's emotional announcement.

Watch: Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli is sharing her thoughts on some not-so-sweet news.

The Kids Baking Championship co-host announced she was not asked back for another season of the cooking competition series.

"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation for last night," the 63-year-old shared in a Jan. 21 Instagram video. "It really hurt my feelings, and I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know that it's business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. It really sucks."

Bertnielli, who has co-hosted alongside Duff Goldman since the show premiered in 2015, went on to explain how filming the latest 12th season helped her through a particularly tough time in her life amid her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.

"The episodes that are airing right now I shot back in the summer of 2022, which was my apex year of hell," the Hot in Cleveland alum continued. "I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine, because that's what you do. Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life. Working with all of those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water, it helped me. It was like a floatation device." 

Bertinelli admitted the hardest part was not getting to say a proper goodbye to the crewmembers and everyone who works behind the camera.

"I think I'm just most sad that I won't be able to tell everybody what they mean to me," she added. "These people work so hard to give you an amazing show."

The actress concluded her video with a special message to future kid competitors, though Food Network has yet to announce season 13.

"I'll be with you in spirit and I want you to remember this: You are there for a reason," Bertinelli said. "You are some of the best bakers in America right now."

Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

The One Day at a Time star's post prompted thousands of viewers to take to the comment section to share their outrage over the news. Even celebrity fan Khloe Kardashian was devastated the announcement.

"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition," the Good American founder replied on Instagram. "I looooove this show and watch it daily. I record it and all. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you. The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key. Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both… I'm so sorry! This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt."

E! News has reached out to Food Network for comment.

Keep reading to find out when more of your favorite TV shows are returning in 2024.

Hulu/Disney

Death and Other Details (Hulu) - Jan. 16

Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective. 

NBC

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire & Chicago P.D. (NBC) - Jan. 17

One Chicago Wednesdays return Jan. 17.

Zach Dilgard/NBC via Getty Images

Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU & Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC) - Jan. 18

All three Law & Order series are back for new seasons Jan. 18

Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV/NBC

Transplant (NBC) - Jan. 19

Season three of the medical drama premieres Jan. 19.

TLC/Discovery

Love & Translation (TLC) - Jan. 21

In TLC’s brand-new relationship series, three American bachelors travel to paradise where they will be joined by twelve women from nine different countries, who don’t speak any English. Without a shared language or the use of a translator, this series explores how singles looking for love come together in the attempt to find a connection. In spending time together and focusing on getting to know one another, Love & Translation will showcase raw, genuine moments in a unique dating environment. 

Disney/ABC

The Bachelor ( ABC) - Jan. 22

Season 28 of The Bachelor, which features Joey Graziadei as the leading man, will kickstart with 32 dynamic women ready to win Joey Graziadei's heart

Netflix

Griselda (Netflix) - Jan. 25

Starring and executive produced by Sofia Vergara, the dramatic limited series Griselda is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. In 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother."

Peacock

In the Know (Peacock) - Jan. 25

In the Know is an animated comedy series and workplace parody centered on public radio host Lauren Caspian (voiced by series co-creator Zach Woods), which blends intricate stop-motion animation and live-action interviews with some of the biggest names in pop culture. 

AppleTV+

Masters of the Air (AppleTV+) - Jan. 26

Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, Masters of the Air follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of Masters of the Air. Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Peacock/NBCUniversa;

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story (Peacock) - Feb. 1

Kings From Queens: The RUN DMC Story is a three-part documentary series, produced by Believe Entertainment Group, chronicling the iconic forefathers of hip-hop, RUN DMC. This unique series will take you back to the 1980s, when Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels and Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell cultivated a one-of-a-kind sound that took not only Queens, but the world, by storm.

Prime Video

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (Prime Video) - Feb. 2

In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers (Donald Glover and Maya Erskine) land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?

HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO & Max) - Feb. 4

Larry David's Emmy-winning comedy returns for it's 12th and final season February.

Bravo

Below Deck (Bravo) - Feb. 5

Captain Kerry Titheradge crosses over from Below Deck Adventure to helm M/Y St. David. Additionally, Chief Stew Fraser Olender and lead deckhand Ben Willoughby return for the new season. New crew members include Chef Anthony Iracane, Bosun Jared Woodin, deckhands Sunny Marquis and Kyle Stillie and stews Cat Baugh, Xandi Olivier and Barbie Pascual

Disney/ABC

The Conners (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season five of the comedy debuts Feb. 7.

ABC/Matt Sayles

Abbott Elementary (ABC) - Feb. 7

Season three of the Emmy-winning comedy debuts Feb. 7.

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV) - Feb. 8

Following last season’s shocking return of OG fan favorite Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, the infamous exes will finally reunite when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro joins the “Shore” family trip in Nashville. But the legendary family vacation doesn’t stop there, with the Mayor of Atlantic City honoring the gang, “MVP” trying to find zen in Tucson, and the group returning to where it all started, Seaside Heights. This season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation will bring shocking revelations, explosive confrontations, and reunions years in the making.

Michael Courtney/CBS

Tracker (CBS) - Feb 11

Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

Michael Yarish/CBS

Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) - Feb. 12

Fifth season debuts Feb. 12.

Karen Neal/CBS

NCIS: Hawaii (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season three debuts Feb. 12.

Monty Brinton/CBS

The Neighborhood (CBS) - Feb. 12

Season six premieres Feb. 12.

CBS

NCIS (CBS) - Feb. 12

NCIS' 21st season premieres Feb. 12.

Bennett Raglin/CBS

All FBI Series (CBS) - Feb. 13

FBI, FBI True, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted all return Feb. 13

SYFY/NBCUniversal

Resident Alien (SYFY) - Feb. 14

Based on the Dark Horse comics, SYFY’s “Resident Alien” follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy.  Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle – Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time.

Michael Courtney/CBS

So Help Me Todd (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season two returns Feb. 15.

Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season three premieres Feb. 15.

Robert Voets/Warner Bros./CBS

Young Sheldon (CBS) - Feb. 15

Season seven debuts Feb. 15.

Scott McDermott/Hulu/Disney

Life & Beth (Hulu) - Feb. 16

As Beth (Amy Schumer) and John’s (Michael Cera) relationship grows more serious, Beth begins to examine the possibilities of marriage and having a family as she and John seek answers for their communication problems. Is Beth’s traumatic history with men, and people she trusted from her youth destined to repeat itself? And what is triggering her fears? Beth does her best to keep her relationships alive while struggling to support friends and family who are all facing their own problems while entering their fourth decade.

CBS

S.W.A.T. (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season seven returns Feb. 16.

Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Fire Country (CBS) - Feb. 16

The second season debuts Feb. 16.

CBS

Blue Bloods (CBS) - Feb. 16

Season 14 premieres Feb. 16.

