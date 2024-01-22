Valerie Bertinelli Shares Shocked Reaction to Not Being Asked Back to Kids Baking Championship

Watch : Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional About Late Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli is sharing her thoughts on some not-so-sweet news.

The Kids Baking Championship co-host announced she was not asked back for another season of the cooking competition series.

"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation for last night," the 63-year-old shared in a Jan. 21 Instagram video. "It really hurt my feelings, and I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know that it's business, budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not gonna be asked back to be on Kids Baking Championship. It really sucks."

Bertnielli, who has co-hosted alongside Duff Goldman since the show premiered in 2015, went on to explain how filming the latest 12th season helped her through a particularly tough time in her life amid her divorce from ex-husband Tom Vitale.

"The episodes that are airing right now I shot back in the summer of 2022, which was my apex year of hell," the Hot in Cleveland alum continued. "I was going through it and pretending everything was just fine, because that's what you do. Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life. Working with all of those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell and just try to keep my head above water, it helped me. It was like a floatation device."