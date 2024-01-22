Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

Dr. Terry Dubrow is sharing the reason he gave Ozempic a shot.
The Botched star recently revealed that he went from doctor to patient to test out the type 2 diabetes medication after it became a trendy weight-loss drug.
"I thought it was amazing," the plastic surgeon told Page Six in an interview published Jan. 19. "I didn't have that much weight to lose. But I wanted to try it because so many of my patients were on it and I wanted to see what it was like when you're not diabetic and you only have 10 to 15 pounds to lose."
Although Dr. Dubrow didn't disclose how much weight he lost or how long he took the medication for, he confirmed he's no longer using it.
"I thought, 'You know what, I kind of want to get my appetite back,'" he explained the reason for quitting the medication, noting he also experienced "low-grade nausea."
"You go on vacation, maybe you don't exercise, you eat too much," he continued. "It was kind of like, 'Well, I want to go on a food vacation,' meaning I want to be able to eat again cause it really took my appetite and all the joy of eating away."
Despite Dr. Dubrow's experience, he is still in awe of what the medication is capable of doing.
"I think it's a miracle," he said. "The biggest breakthrough in medical history."
But that's not to say he hasn't warned against using the drug in the past. Last July, he noted that a recent side effect of Ozempic was pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas, per the Mayo Clinic.
"If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol—maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night—are in the hospital," Dr. Dubrow exclusively told E! News at the time. "This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."
And Dr. Dubrow has a reason as to why the potential risks of Ozempic have remained unknown.
"People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs," he said. "Stop Ozempic shaming because it's not nice. The problem is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it."
If anything, the 65-year-old believes Ozempic has lasting power, so it's better for people to be transparent.
As he put it, "It's here to stay. This is the new Botox and it's for obesity instead of wrinkles."
New episodes of Botched air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on E!.
