Botched Star Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Why He Stopped Taking Ozempic

Despite Dr. Dubrow's experience, he is still in awe of what the medication is capable of doing.

"I think it's a miracle," he said. "The biggest breakthrough in medical history."

But that's not to say he hasn't warned against using the drug in the past. Last July, he noted that a recent side effect of Ozempic was pancreatitis—an inflammation of the pancreas, per the Mayo Clinic.

"If you go on these Ozempic-type drugs and you drink too much, particularly as the dose goes up every four weeks, people who have an innocent amount of alcohol—maybe the two drinks you'd have on a Saturday night—are in the hospital," Dr. Dubrow exclusively told E! News at the time. "This is happening all the time and we're not talking about it."

And Dr. Dubrow has a reason as to why the potential risks of Ozempic have remained unknown.

"People have to stop making people feel bad about being on these drugs," he said. "Stop Ozempic shaming because it's not nice. The problem is that people won't admit to this, so they're not able to teach other people their experience with it."

If anything, the 65-year-old believes Ozempic has lasting power, so it's better for people to be transparent.

As he put it, "It's here to stay. This is the new Botox and it's for obesity instead of wrinkles."