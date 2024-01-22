Jennifer Hudson and Common Confirm Their Romance in the Most Heartwarming Way

Watch : Jennifer Hudson - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

It sounds like Jennifer Hudson found a man who loves, and cherishes and cares for her.

The 42-year-old seemingly confirmed her relationship with Common in a swoonworthy conversation in front of the camera. In fact, after he delivered her a bouquet on the Jan. 22 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, she jokingly asked him, "Are you dating anyone?"

And Common didn't hold back when it comes to gushing about the woman in his life.

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he admitted. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

And while he didn't name Jennifer, Common subtly mentioned her career highlights, including her 2007 Oscar win for Dream Girls and becoming an EGOT winner—recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—in 2022.

"I set my standard kind of high," the 51-year-old noted. "She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show."