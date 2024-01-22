Jennifer Hudson and Common Confirm Their Romance in the Most Heartwarming Way

Jennifer Hudson and Common, who first sparked romance rumors in 2022, confirmed their relationship in the cutest way during an episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show.

It sounds like Jennifer Hudson found a man who loves, and cherishes and cares for her.

The 42-year-old seemingly confirmed her relationship with Common in a swoonworthy conversation in front of the camera. In fact, after he delivered her a bouquet on the Jan. 22 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, she jokingly asked him, "Are you dating anyone?" 

And Common didn't hold back when it comes to gushing about the woman in his life. 

"I'm in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I've met in life," he admitted. "She's smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She's talented."

And while he didn't name Jennifer, Common subtly mentioned her career highlights, including her 2007 Oscar win for Dream Girls and becoming an EGOT winner—recipient of an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony—in 2022. 

"I set my standard kind of high," the 51-year-old noted. "She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show."

photos
Jennifer Hudson's Showstopping Performances

As if his sweet words for Jennifer wasn't enough, "The Light" rapper, whose real name is Lonnie Rashid Lynn, made it clear he's over the moon about his love. As he put it, "This relationship is a happy place for me."

"For me, it's one of those things where I found where seeing her happy actually makes me really happy," the John Wick: Chapter 2 actor—who coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27 age, with ex Kim Jones—reflected. "I'm very grateful. I thank God every day and I'm just letting God guide this relationship."

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in July 2022, were spotted holding hands in November following jazz singer Mikel Mwalimu-Banks' one-night-only performance at Joe's Pub in New York City.

And just two days later, the "If This Isn't Love" singer—who shares son David, 14, with ex David Otunga—confirmed her relationship status.

"I am very happy, yes, ma'am," she told CBS This Morning's Gayle King, adding that her relationship status is "more sophisticated than boo'ed up" at the moment.

