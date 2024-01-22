Nick Cannon Pays Tribute to His and Alyssa Scott's Son Zen 2 Years After His Death

Watch : Nick Cannon Opens Up About 12 Kids & Fatherhood Challenges

Zen's spirit lives on in parents Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott.

Over two years after Nick and Alyssa lost their son to brain cancer at only five months old, the 43-year-old shared a moving tribute to social media.

"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy," Nick wrote on Jan. 21 over a video of himself and Alyssa on the beach with their 13-month-old daughter Halo. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges."

Alyssa also shared a clip from the sweet photo shoot to her own Instagram, writing alongside a white heart, "Dreams really do come true, mommy & daddy love you."

And a few fans noticed a similarity between Halo and the pair's late son.

"She is Zens twin," wrote one user, while another added on Alyssa's post, "Wow she looks so much like zen. He sent her down to heal your heart."