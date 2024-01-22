Nick Cannon Pays Tribute to His and Alyssa Scott's Son Zen 2 Years After His Death

Zen's spirit lives on in parents Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott.
Over two years after Nick and Alyssa lost their son to brain cancer at only five months old, the 43-year-old shared a moving tribute to social media.
"Zen's Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy," Nick wrote on Jan. 21 over a video of himself and Alyssa on the beach with their 13-month-old daughter Halo. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God's Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges."
Alyssa also shared a clip from the sweet photo shoot to her own Instagram, writing alongside a white heart, "Dreams really do come true, mommy & daddy love you."
And a few fans noticed a similarity between Halo and the pair's late son.
"She is Zens twin," wrote one user, while another added on Alyssa's post, "Wow she looks so much like zen. He sent her down to heal your heart."
Nick—who is father to 12 children in total—often makes sure to honor Zen, including in a social media message for Halo's first birthday in December.
He and Alyssa—who is also mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship—celebrated Halo's special day with a winter wonderland themed bash, photos from which the Masked Singer host shared to social media.
"Such a gorgeous and amazing Winter One-derland for our sweet Halo Marie!! Her 1 year birthday celebration was one-derful," he captioned his Dec. 19 post. "Zeela, Zen and Halo are so lucky or as I say "Divinely Aligned" to have you as such an amazing and thoughtful Mother! Happy birthday again Halo! Daddy loves you!"
Nick also credited "Super Mom" Alyssa with creating a birthday from which Halo "will always have these memories to look back on."
It's a title he's long awarded the model, including after Zen's death.
"Alyssa was just the strongest woman I have ever seen. Never had an argument, never was angry," he said during a Dec. 2021 episode of The Nick Cannon Show, which aired shortly after their son's passing. "She was emotional when she needed to be but was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible. So I've got to say thank you to my entire family but specifically to Alyssa."