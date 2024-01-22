Zendaya Debuts Bangin' New Hair Transformation for Paris Fashion Week

Watch : Tom Holland Shares What He Appreciates About GF Zendaya

Excusez moi, but have you seen Zendaya's chic look for Paris Fashion Week.

The Euphoria star arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show on Jan. 22 with a new hairstyle, which featured pin-straight tresses that fell below her shoulders and short bangs.

As for her attire, the fashion house noted Zendaya wore a black silk crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders as well as a coordinating silk faille column skirt that featured a draped equestrian train in the back. The Spider-Man actress also added a pop of color to her outfit with some red-bottom shoes.

Zendaya can say merci to her longtime stylist Law Roach for the ensemble, whom she credits for helping shape her iconic fashion for more than a decade.

"He's my first, one-and-only stylist," the 27-year-old recalled to ELLE in August. "When I met him, he owned a vintage store in Chicago. I was a 14-year-old that, up until that point, had tried to dress myself, and it was tough. We immediately connected, and we've grown up so much together. It's been an evolution, and we've been able to experiment together, and I've learned so much from him in the process."