Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Features Lana Del Rey and Over 15 New Collections

Lana Del Rey teams up with Kim Kardashian to launch the SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop full of styles that will melt your heart.

Shop SKIMS Valentines Shop Lana Del ReySKIMS/ Nadia Lee Cohen

No wintertime sadness this year. Lana Del Rey stars in a glamorous, retro-inspired, Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS. There's no better way to celebrate than with some shopping. Whether you're shopping for yourself or another special person in your life, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop has something for everyone with styles for women, men, kids, babies, and pets

"I've been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine's campaign is so exciting," Lana shared in a press release. "Their collection is so prey and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Last year's SKIMS Valentine's Day collections sold out quickly, so shop while you can. The SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 23, 2024. Prices range from $16 - $124.

SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Collections

SKIMS Feminine Foundations

SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit

I have the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit in 5 colors. It gives me such an amazing sculpt without feeling tight. I have worn this with jeans as a top, but I wear it most as a layering piece. My sweaters and button-down tops look so much better when I have these bodysuits on. 

SKIMS' Valentine's Day shop has pink and red as limited-edition colorways along with the standard colorways.

$70
SKIMS

SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-up Bra SKIMS Shine Foundation Thong

Get optimal cleavage without sacrificing your comfort with a push-up bra and panties set.

The bra comes in a limited edition Bubble Gum shade along with the brand's classic shades. Cup sizes range from A to H with brands ranging from 30 to 46. 

$60
Bra
$18
Thong

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress

The SKIMS slip dress has such a devoted following because it feels cozy enough to sleep in, yet it looks chic to wear in public. This Valentine's Day iteration is available in 3 fun colorways.

$84
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace T-Shirt Bra and SKIMS Everybody Lace Dipped Thong

Get lacy with this bra and panties set that's just as comfy as it is cute. There are two limited-edition colors for Valentine's Day along with the classic shades.

$58
Bra
$18
Thong

SKIMS Fits Everybody Picot Trim Square Neck Bodysuit

Sexy meets sweet with this bodysuit. If you look closely, you'll see the SKIMS logo inside the red hearts. If you love this design, but prefer a solid color over prints, the bodysuit comes in red and pink.

$64
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Picot Trim Onesie

Lounging is so much easier with this one-piece look, which has adjustable straps to customize your comfort. If you prefer solid colors, this also comes in pink and black. Or you can get the red and white heart print.

$68
SKIMS

SKIMS Lounge to Love

SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set

Take your slumber to the next level with these insanely soft pajamas in a limited-edition purple or pink cherry print.

$126
SKIMS

SKIMS Soft Loung Robe, SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank, and SKIMS Soft Lounge Boxer

Go for a matching set with this robe, tank top, and boxer shorts in an adorable cherry print.

$90
Robe
$40
Tank
$38
Boxer

SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette and SKIMS Cotton Rib Legging

You can't go wrong with the SKIMS cotton leggings and plunge bra, especially since the limited edition Bubble Gum colorway is back.

$36
Bra
$56
Leggings

SKIMS Luxe Lingerie

SKIMS Woven Shine Lace Cami and SKIMS Woven Shine Lace Tap Short

Sexy meets comfortable with this lacy tank top and shorts combo. There are 3 colorways to choose from.

$58
Cami
$54
Shorts

SKIMS Gifts for Her

SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank 3-Pack

I look forward to the SKIMS holiday tank 3-packs every year. I live in these tanks and they're great for layering too. There are 2 color combinations to choose from. 

$94
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack

Stock up on SKIMS cozy boxer shorts. These sets come in 2 color combinations.

$94
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong 5-Pack

Make gifting easy with these sets that come pre-wrapped.

$64
SKIMS

SKIMS Mini Heart Hair Clips Pack

Accessorize in style with some cute Valentine's Day clips from SKIMS. The clips are available in a set of 4.

$24
SKIMS

SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette 2-Pack

My favorite SKIMS bra fabric is Fits Everybody. It's so luxuriously smooth that you'll look forward to putting your bra on. 

$60
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Jersey String Bikini 5-Pack

Get in a Valentine's Day state of mind with these panties adorned with holiday phrases.

$64
SKIMS

SKIMS Sport Crew Sock 5-Pack

Treat your feet with some adorable Valentine's Day socks.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Valentine's Slipper

Get cozy with these heavenly plush slippers.

$48
SKIMS

SKIMS Feminine Foundations

SKIMS Hotel Shine Short Sleeve Button up Sleep Set

The SKIMS Hotel collection is back with this luxuriously soft pajamas set your valentine will adore.

$80
SKIMS

SKIMS Sexy Little Things

SKIMS Candy Bra and SKIMS Candy Panty

Yes, this bra and panties set is made from actual candy. What a sweet way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

$34
Bra
$24
Panties

SKIMS Valentine's Day for Him

SKIMS Cotton Mens Classic T-Shirt and SKIMS Mens Boxer Brief

Gift the guy in your life with one of these super-soft shirts. You can pair it with 3-inch boxer briefs or 5-inch boxer briefs.

$44
Shirt
$20
3-Inch Boxers
$18
5-Inch Boxers

SKIMS Stretch Mens Brief

Give the tighty whities a break and opt for these pink briefs instead. 

$18
SKIMS

SKIMS Valentine's Day for Pets

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pet Hoodie

Pamper the furry valentines in your life with a SKIMS pullover, which comes in 2 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.

$44
SKIMS
read
SKIMS Launches the Ultimate Strapless Bra for the Most Natural-Looking Cleavage You’ve Ever Seen

SKIMS Valentine's Day Kids Looks

SKIMS Soft Lounge Baby Onesie

Dress up the mini valentines in your life with one of these adorable onesies, which are available in sizes ranging from newborn to 24 months.

$38
SKIMS

SKIMS Kids Sleep Set

Kids will love these super-soft PJ sets, which come in sizes from 2T to 10.

$38
SKIMS

Where can I buy SKIMS?

The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers. 

Where can I buy the SKIMS Valentine's Day collections?

All styles from the SKIMS Valentine's Shop and will be available for purchase on January 23 at SKIMS.com and eventually at select retailers including Nordstrom, Holt Renfrew, Harrods, Selfridges, Lane Crawford, and Ounass.

How much is SKIMS shipping?

The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.

Does SKIMS have plus sizes?

All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H. 

What is SKIMS best known for?

SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slipdress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong

