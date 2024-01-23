Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Features Lana Del Rey and Over 15 New Collections

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

No wintertime sadness this year. Lana Del Rey stars in a glamorous, retro-inspired, Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS. There's no better way to celebrate than with some shopping. Whether you're shopping for yourself or another special person in your life, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop has something for everyone with styles for women, men, kids, babies, and pets.

"I've been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine's campaign is so exciting," Lana shared in a press release. "Their collection is so prey and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do."

Last year's SKIMS Valentine's Day collections sold out quickly, so shop while you can. The SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 23, 2024. Prices range from $16 - $124.