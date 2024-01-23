Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Features Lana Del Rey and Over 15 New Collections

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No wintertime sadness this year. Lana Del Rey stars in a glamorous, retro-inspired, Valentine's Day campaign for SKIMS. There's no better way to celebrate than with some shopping. Whether you're shopping for yourself or another special person in your life, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop has something for everyone with styles for women, men, kids, babies, and pets.
"I've been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine's campaign is so exciting," Lana shared in a press release. "Their collection is so prey and dreamy, which made collaborating with Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do."
Last year's SKIMS Valentine's Day collections sold out quickly, so shop while you can. The SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 23, 2024. Prices range from $16 - $124.
SKIMS Valentine's Day Shop Collections
SKIMS Feminine Foundations
SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit
I have the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit in 5 colors. It gives me such an amazing sculpt without feeling tight. I have worn this with jeans as a top, but I wear it most as a layering piece. My sweaters and button-down tops look so much better when I have these bodysuits on.
SKIMS' Valentine's Day shop has pink and red as limited-edition colorways along with the standard colorways.
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-up Bra SKIMS Shine Foundation Thong
Get optimal cleavage without sacrificing your comfort with a push-up bra and panties set.
The bra comes in a limited edition Bubble Gum shade along with the brand's classic shades. Cup sizes range from A to H with brands ranging from 30 to 46.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Lace Long Slip Dress
The SKIMS slip dress has such a devoted following because it feels cozy enough to sleep in, yet it looks chic to wear in public. This Valentine's Day iteration is available in 3 fun colorways.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Picot Trim Square Neck Bodysuit
Sexy meets sweet with this bodysuit. If you look closely, you'll see the SKIMS logo inside the red hearts. If you love this design, but prefer a solid color over prints, the bodysuit comes in red and pink.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Picot Trim Onesie
Lounging is so much easier with this one-piece look, which has adjustable straps to customize your comfort. If you prefer solid colors, this also comes in pink and black. Or you can get the red and white heart print.
SKIMS Lounge to Love
SKIMS Soft Lounge Sleep Set
Take your slumber to the next level with these insanely soft pajamas in a limited-edition purple or pink cherry print.
SKIMS Soft Loung Robe, SKIMS Soft Lounge Tank, and SKIMS Soft Lounge Boxer
Go for a matching set with this robe, tank top, and boxer shorts in an adorable cherry print.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Plunge Bralette and SKIMS Cotton Rib Legging
You can't go wrong with the SKIMS cotton leggings and plunge bra, especially since the limited edition Bubble Gum colorway is back.
SKIMS Luxe Lingerie
SKIMS Gifts for Her
SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank 3-Pack
I look forward to the SKIMS holiday tank 3-packs every year. I live in these tanks and they're great for layering too. There are 2 color combinations to choose from.
SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer 3-Pack
Stock up on SKIMS cozy boxer shorts. These sets come in 2 color combinations.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Thong 5-Pack
Make gifting easy with these sets that come pre-wrapped.
SKIMS Mini Heart Hair Clips Pack
Accessorize in style with some cute Valentine's Day clips from SKIMS. The clips are available in a set of 4.
SKIMS Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette 2-Pack
My favorite SKIMS bra fabric is Fits Everybody. It's so luxuriously smooth that you'll look forward to putting your bra on.
SKIMS Cotton Jersey String Bikini 5-Pack
Get in a Valentine's Day state of mind with these panties adorned with holiday phrases.
SKIMS Sport Crew Sock 5-Pack
Treat your feet with some adorable Valentine's Day socks.
SKIMS Valentine's Slipper
Get cozy with these heavenly plush slippers.
SKIMS Feminine Foundations
SKIMS Hotel Shine Short Sleeve Button up Sleep Set
The SKIMS Hotel collection is back with this luxuriously soft pajamas set your valentine will adore.
SKIMS Sexy Little Things
SKIMS Valentine's Day for Him
SKIMS Cotton Mens Classic T-Shirt and SKIMS Mens Boxer Brief
Gift the guy in your life with one of these super-soft shirts. You can pair it with 3-inch boxer briefs or 5-inch boxer briefs.
SKIMS Stretch Mens Brief
Give the tighty whities a break and opt for these pink briefs instead.
SKIMS Valentine's Day for Pets
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pet Hoodie
Pamper the furry valentines in your life with a SKIMS pullover, which comes in 2 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
SKIMS Valentine's Day Kids Looks
SKIMS Soft Lounge Baby Onesie
Dress up the mini valentines in your life with one of these adorable onesies, which are available in sizes ranging from newborn to 24 months.
SKIMS Kids Sleep Set
Kids will love these super-soft PJ sets, which come in sizes from 2T to 10.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter among other retailers.
Where can I buy the SKIMS Valentine's Day collections?
All styles from the SKIMS Valentine's Shop and will be available for purchase on January 23 at SKIMS.com and eventually at select retailers including Nordstrom, Holt Renfrew, Harrods, Selfridges, Lane Crawford, and Ounass.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What is SKIMS best known for?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slipdress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
