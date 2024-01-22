YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel Welcome First Baby

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel just added a tiny member to their gang.
The YouTubers confirmed they recently welcomed their son, Otis, alongside a sweet snap of new mom Kelsey cradling him.
"Our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," Cody and Kelsey, who married in February, shared in a joint Instagram post Jan 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."
And fellow YouTubers joined in on the celebrations, with pal Danny Gonzalez commenting, "Yes!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!!!" And Kian Lawley writing, "So happy for you guys, being a parent is the best thing in the world."
And while Kelsey and Cody—whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk—live very public lives online, don't expect to see Otis make an appearance in their videos anytime soon.
"We're not going to put them on the internet at all," Cody told People in November. "It feels weird that they're going to grow up and they are like, 'Oh I didn't want this to be... I didn't really want my life to be documented.' I just think some things are meant to be private."
The 33-year-old added, "But in terms of content, I'm excited to talk about parenthood. I think that's something as our audience ages up with us, that's something that will become more relevant to them as well."
The duo first revealed Kelsey's pregnancy in an August Instagram post with a sonogram, a cute snap of the two with matching "mom" and "dad" fake tattoos, along with videos where they shared the news with their parents.
Kelsey previously recounted learning she was pregnant in May, just one day before the two were set to travel to Australia for the 2023 Ironman race, in which Cody was participating.
"When we were moving," the 30-year-old explained in an August episode of the Circle Time with Kelsey Kreppel podcast, "I remember being so tired, like I never felt so tired in my life, but it's a move. I'm doing a lot."
"The day before we left for Australia," she continued, "Cody wasn't home and I was like, ‘We're leaving to go across the world tomorrow, maybe I'll just take a pregnancy test to make sure. I honestly don't even know why. I wasn't late or anything."
And Kelsey admitted she didn't think the test would be positive but gushed, "I just feel so happy that it happened."
Cody noted on the podcast that they two had been trying to expand their family, so "it wasn't completely unexpected. It just happened way sooner than we thought. We're very lucky."
