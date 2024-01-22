YouTubers Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel Welcome First Baby

Watch : YouTuber Trisha Paytas Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Cody Ko and Kelsey Kreppel just added a tiny member to their gang.

The YouTubers confirmed they recently welcomed their son, Otis, alongside a sweet snap of new mom Kelsey cradling him.

"Our little guy arrived last week and everyone is happy and healthy," Cody and Kelsey, who married in February, shared in a joint Instagram post Jan 21. "we feel like the luckiest people in the world. we love you, Otis."

And fellow YouTubers joined in on the celebrations, with pal Danny Gonzalez commenting, "Yes!!!!!! Congrats!!!!!!!" And Kian Lawley writing, "So happy for you guys, being a parent is the best thing in the world."

And while Kelsey and Cody—whose real name is Cody Kolodziejzyk—live very public lives online, don't expect to see Otis make an appearance in their videos anytime soon.

"We're not going to put them on the internet at all," Cody told People in November. "It feels weird that they're going to grow up and they are like, 'Oh I didn't want this to be... I didn't really want my life to be documented.' I just think some things are meant to be private."