Euphoria’s Dominic Fike Addresses His Future on Season 3

If you were hoping for a reprise of "Elliot's Song," this news won't make you euphoric.
Dominic Fike, who joined Euphoria in season two, recently revealed he isn't sure where his future lies with the HBO drama.
Though he told Variety in an interview published Jan. 19 that returning for season three "would be so dope," he added the reality is, "I don't really talk to them anymore."
E! News has reached out to HBO for comment but has not yet heard back.
The 28-year-old, who played drug addict Elliot, also reflected on his time on the show, during which he said creator Sam Levinson hired a sober coach to work with him on the portrayal—but ultimately he didn't find it all that effective.
"I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not," Dominic explained. "When I was on Euphoria, they kind of just gave me a coach who would just talk to you. It was just some random lady. We had nothing in common. We didn't come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a shit."
But the "Babydoll" singer isn't the only Euphoria actor wondering about the show's third season. In fact, Jacob Elordi worries he might age out of playing high schooler Nate Jacobs.
"I hope [filming is] soon, otherwise they're going to have to Benjamin Button me or something," the 26-year-old joked during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jan. 18. "I'm going to have, like, a bad back, walking down the hallway."
But there is one possible solution to this problem, that fans themselves have posed: a time jump, taking the characters out of high school.
"I'm assuming that we're going to have to go forward," Jacob added of the theory. "Otherwise it's going to seem like a weird bit."
And though Euphoria is expected to premiere its third season in 2025, no official date has been shared yet. But keep reading to find out what shows are returning in 2024.